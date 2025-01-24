Video exposes irrational features of modern U.S. 'work' vehicles: 'The rest of the world doesn't even use them'

A TikToker exposed the hypocrisy of American workers relying on modern pickup trucks over work vans as their primary vehicles for their jobs.

TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) broke down the situation, explaining that it makes no sense that modern pickup trucks are the default work vehicle for most Americans.

"Not only does the pickup truck have that giant front end that makes it way more dangerous and have way worse visibility," he says, "it's also just a less effective work vehicle in so many ways."

Some truck owners may have an instinct to get defensive or feel targeted by the criticism of truck usage, but the criticism is more of a cultural one worthy of keeping an open mind about, as there is a lot of validity to the drawbacks of large pickup trucks.

He notes that the average size of pickup truck beds has shrunk as more people want crew and extended cab trucks, and fewer people "do actual work" with their pickups. By comparison, he highlights the benefits of using a van instead.

"Vans like this are true workhorses," he says, "and are often preferred by tradesmen because they offer so much more capability and ease of use for a lot of different scenarios."

He cites how easy they are to maneuver and how much safer they are because of their short, sloped hood and wide, low-sitting windshield, allowing for maximum visibility. He's also quick to point out how much higher off the ground the trucks are, making them much more difficult to load and unload than a typical van.

"It's just crazy to me that these giant, full-sized pickup trucks are considered essential work vehicles in the United States when the rest of the world doesn't even use them at all."

Molesrcool is highlighting a major problem with modern pickup trucks, notably that they've gotten much bigger and less practical. Drivers have been mocking them online for how massive they've gotten, noting the huge change in their size in the last 20 years. Consumer Reports detailed just how unsafe modern trucks are for both pedestrians and other drivers.

Commenters on this post agreed with the poster's sentiments.

"No one I know that actually does electrical or construction actually drives a pickup," one said. "They usually drive a tacoma, transit, kidnapper van or some variant of those."

"But I need a work truck, for my work!" another joked. "How else would I cope with the rush hour on my drive to the office?"

"Everyone uses vans for work in Europe," said a third. "They are so much better."

