Homeowner receives real-world advice after questioning the hype surrounding highly touted HVAC system: 'We've had 8 units … and never an issue'

When there are so many options, it can be hard to choose an upgrade for your home. That's why one homeowner went to their community on Reddit to determine which heat pump was the best option.

The Redditor posted three quotes they had received for three different models. Additionally, the online resource they used hasn't been very helpful, as the homeowner noted how they are getting conflicting information about brands.

The OP said, "So what's the verdict?"

They added, "I'm in Western Pennsylvania, so heating and cooling are important."

While you're debating which brand to buy, it's good to understand how heat pumps work. They're more efficient than your traditional HVAC units or gas furnaces. To warm your home, it takes heat from the outside of your house, from the ground, water, or air, and pulls it inside. To cool your home, it takes the heat from inside your home and transfers it outside.

One of the benefits of upgrading to a heat pump is that it will save you money on your energy bill. According to Rewiring America, it can save you about $400 a year. Heating your home accounts for the majority of your electricity bill, so finding an efficient way to warm your house is an excellent way to lower your bill.

Heat pumps are also better for the environment. They don't rely on dirty energy sources as much as furnaces do, so there are fewer polluting gases being released that warm the planet.

If you're considering a heat pump, Mitsubishi is a great place to start because of its network of professionals. It can connect you to the right people to help you install a heat pump.

To gain even more savings, you can install solar panels. EnergySage offers a great resource with its online marketplace, where you can search for providers in your area and compare quotes. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

While savings can vary, solar panels can bring your energy bill down to $0. These savings are why it's great to pair solar panels with a heat pump. While EnergySage can help you find a solar panel installer, Mitsubishi can help you find an affordable heat pump.

While it may seem complicated to upgrade to a heat pump, Mitsubishi is a great resource to use.

In the comments, Redditors provided their own feedback.

One user said, "We've had 8 units in our family and never an issue."

Another commented, "100% Mitsubishi unless the others are half the cost, including labor."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.