Worried homeowner seeks advice after spotting frustrating issue with brand-new HVAC: 'Can it be fixed?'

"What should I tell them when they come back tomorrow?"

When you spend thousands on a brand-new HVAC system, even the smallest dent can feel like a big problem.

That's exactly what one homeowner discovered when their freshly installed heat pump arrived with bent fins. The homeowner shared a close-up of the unit's exterior on Reddit.

"Installer just dropped this unit off today. What should I tell them when they come back tomorrow? Can it be fixed?" they asked in their post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows visible bends in a few areas along the fins, prompting responses ranging from reassurances to repair suggestions.

Bent fins are not an uncommon sight on HVAC equipment, including standard window air conditioners and not specific to any one type of device or brand, as a result of handling during shipping or installation. But that doesn't make the homeowner's frustration any less relatable.

While a few commenters insisted bent fins should be fixed with a tool like a fin comb, others said the damage was mostly cosmetic and reassured the original poster that they can be straightened and won't have a real effect on performance.

"It can be fixed. A LOT of these units come with minor things like this," said one commenter.

"Literally 30 seconds with a fin comb," said another. "The bent fins are not hurting the unit at all."

Along those lines, BobVila.com published an article with advice on HVAC equipment maintenance, with one of the key tips being how to address bent fins: "Running a fin brush slowly and parallel to the line of the fins could straighten them out. This will improve the performance of your AC unit by increasing the exposed surface area for the coils."

But the home improvement site made it clear the fins are not a big deal, continuing: "If you don't want to invest in a piece of specialized equipment like the fin brush, skip this step. Correcting bent fins goes above and beyond the task at hand — cleaning the coils — from which your machine will already receive an efficiency boost."

If you notice this before, during, or just after installation, you could also ask the installer to rectify the fins, as they are sure to have a fin brush. In the event they are unable to resolve some type of damage, though, you could insist on a replacement unit or work out a resolution so you can still take advantage of the massively bill-reducing technology.

All in all, small exterior dents may not sink your system since the good stuff is on the inside, but investing in an efficient heat pump upgrade can have an outsized impact on both your wallet and the planet.

