Homeowner takes HOA to court after they banned money-saving home upgrade: 'Make [it] ... more available in our state'

The court said the state law applied to all HOAs, even ones with pre-existing covenants.

A pair of homeowners can now install solar panels after the Missouri Supreme Court settled a dispute with their homeowners association.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Colleen Eikmeier and William Love built a home in the Granite Springs subdivision south of Lake Springfield in 2021. Two years later, a state law went into effect that said HOAs could not prevent solar panel installation, harm the function, or impact the cost.

Court documents said that Eikmeier and Love presented a proposal to install panels, but the HOA said panels could not be visible from the street. The estimate for a design that would meet HOA requirements reportedly increased the upfront cost by nearly $17,000.

The homeowners filed a lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court, but the judge sided with the HOA, per the Springfield News-Leader. However, the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the ruling. The court said the state law applied to all HOAs, even ones with pre-existing covenants.

"I am thrilled the Supreme Court not only held up the protections established by the Legislature but also helped make renewables and customer choice to pursue renewables more available in our state," James Owen, executive director of Renew Missouri, said in a news release.

