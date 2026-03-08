  • Home Home

Homeowner takes HOA to court after they banned money-saving home upgrade: 'Make [it] ... more available in our state'

The court said the state law applied to all HOAs, even ones with pre-existing covenants.

by Catherine Wilkins
A pair of homeowners can now install solar panels after the Missouri Supreme Court settled a dispute with their homeowners association.

Photo Credit: iStock

A pair of homeowners can now install solar panels after the Missouri Supreme Court settled a dispute with their homeowners association. 

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Colleen Eikmeier and William Love built a home in the Granite Springs subdivision south of Lake Springfield in 2021. Two years later, a state law went into effect that said HOAs could not prevent solar panel installation, harm the function, or impact the cost. 

Court documents said that Eikmeier and Love presented a proposal to install panels, but the HOA said panels could not be visible from the street. The estimate for a design that would meet HOA requirements reportedly increased the upfront cost by nearly $17,000.

The homeowners filed a lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court, but the judge sided with the HOA, per the Springfield News-Leader. However, the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the ruling. The court said the state law applied to all HOAs, even ones with pre-existing covenants.   

"I am thrilled the Supreme Court not only held up the protections established by the Legislature but also helped make renewables and customer choice to pursue renewables more available in our state," James Owen, executive director of Renew Missouri, said in a news release.   

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Despite some disputes, there are ways to work with HOAs to make money-saving changes. If you want to save on energy, consider looking into available resources to help with planet-friendly upgrades. 

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Homeowners can pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive their utility costs even lower. TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you find the right system for your home and budget. Plus, with the Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider