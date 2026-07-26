7 months later, a missing Florida cat turns up among 92 animals rescued from hoarding home

Stuart, Florida, resident Linh Nguyen spent seven months wondering whether she would ever get her cat back, eventually coming to terms with the fact she would likely never see him again.

However, she miraculously found him in an unlikely place: among 92 animals removed from an alleged hoarding case in Martin County.

What happened?

According to CBS12, 80 cats and 12 dogs were taken from a Stuart house, and Patchy was one of them. Nguyen said he had been missing since January, and CBS12 reported that she was reunited with him on July 22 after learning he was part of the rescue.

"I feel like I got back a family member. It's like a child to me," Nguyen said. "Seven months. I lost all my hope. I didn't expect to ever see him again."

Sheriff John Budensiek said investigators used microchips to connect some of the rescued animals with families that had been looking for them. CBS12 reported that eight of the animals were microchipped and traceable to their owners, and that at least five had already been reunited with their families.

CBS12 reported that the sheriff's office arrested 77-year-old Gail Giustino on misdemeanor charges of animal abuse and improper care of animals. Budensiek described the disturbing scene deputies found inside the home, saying, "We saved at least 92 animals from a living hell."

Why does it matter?

Officials said the house had neither air conditioning nor ventilation, and animal waste had built up heavily inside. CBS12 reported that many of the rescued cats and dogs were underweight or had medical issues such as skin problems, hair loss, dental disease and other concerns.

After checking microchips, authorities learned that the rescue was not made up only of what they had first believed were largely feral animals, CBS12 reported. Some were pets whose families were still searching for them.

What's being done?

The rescued animals are being housed at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, where staff members are evaluating their health before any can be made available for adoption.

Sarah Fisher, spokesperson for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, said, "Before the animals are ready to adopt, we would give them all of their vaccines. Spay and neuter the ones that need to be spayed or neutered. But we would just assess them, make sure that they're completely healthy."

Officials are offering another opportunity for families who think a lost pet could be among the rescued animals. CBS12 reported that pet owners must first call the Martin County Sheriff's Office and submit a lost-pet report before going to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nguyen called Patchy's return "really a miracle for me and my family." Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Director of Operations Lori Tucker said staff members are now focused on "giving these animals a fresh start, you know, a new chance at a happy life."

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