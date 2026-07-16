Missing rescue dog is recognized almost 6 years later, thanks to 2 old scars

"We were devastated – but we never gave up hope or stopped praying."

A rescue dog who went missing during an adoption handover in South Africa has finally been identified. Nearly six years after Terry disappeared, her former carers recognized the distinctive scars on their dog's face and belly and realized she had somehow survived on her own for a very long time.

What happened?

Before she vanished, Terry was living at Retreat 2 Eden, a rescue sanctuary on a farm in Southwell, South Africa's Eastern Cape, where her carers, Lynne and Johann, helped her become more trusting of people. The sanctuary had arranged for her to go to a permanent home. But in June 2020, everything fell apart when Terry got away.

As Good Things Guy reported, Lynne said Terry "had bolted when she got a fright and got away from the transporter during handover to new adoptive family." After that, the search spread through the village, and many people showed their commitment to searching for her. Locals set up feeding stations and kept looking for months, but unfortunately, Terry was nowhere to be seen.

Even as the years passed, Lynne continued checking lost-and-found posts online for any sign of her. Then, "Almost six years to the very day she disappeared, I sat down at my computer one morning – and what I thought was Terry's face appeared on FB."

That sighting led back to Hilton, where Bella Knoesen Jackson had found a small dog in her garden, Good Things Guy reported. A video later shared by Renate gave Lynne the confirmation she needed. "Then came the moment that changed everything. On a video Renate shared of the little dog we noticed a scar on the little dog's thigh, and one on her face. They were identical to those on Terry."

Why does it matter?

Terry's story also highlights the role care can play in an animal's recovery. In remarks shared by Good Things Guy, Retreat 2 Eden described the sanctuary as the place where Terry first began to feel protected and accepted: "This is where she first felt love and acceptance. This is where she felt safe for the first time."

The reunion also reflects the emotional toll missing pets can take on caregivers, adopters, and the communities that search for them. Checking neighborhood reports and sharing found-animal posts can still help, even years later — as Retreat 2 Eden on Facebook put it, "sometimes, miracles really do happen."

Animals with traumatic pasts may need extra protection during transport and rehoming, since fear responses can be unpredictable even when a safer future lies ahead.

What's being done?

Lynne said the hope of finding Terry had never fully gone away: "We were devastated – but we never gave up hope or stopped praying. Over the years we continued to scan lost-and-found posts, always hoping that one day Terry's face would appear."

Current photos, identifying marks, and local lost-and-found networks can remain useful long after the initial search fades. Extra caution during handovers and transport can be especially important for nervous animals.

Terry's survival may be extraordinary, but the reunion was only possible because of the people who were posting, sharing, and refusing to stop looking.

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