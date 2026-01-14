  • Home Home

Gardener shares critical warning about common first-timer mistake: 'It's still haunting me to this day'

"This sucker was lifeless, and it kind of looked like a stick."

by Noah Jampol
One gardener learned the hard way that you should never add mint to your compost.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Never underestimate nature — even if it seems down and out. Gardener April Ruis (@aprilsunrisefarm) drove the lesson home on Instagram with an entertaining tale of an easy-to-make error.

"I made a mistake last year, and it's still haunting me to this day," Ruis said. From there, you know it's going to be bad. The rookie slip-up was adding mint to her compost on a particularly long day.

Ruis reveals she certainly knew better. So, why did she do it? Well, the hot summer day got the better of her, for one thing.

Another thing was that she was in the zone when it came to pulling and tossing weeds and plants in the compost. It was the perfect storm for her to underestimate the mint.

"This sucker was lifeless, and it kind of looked like a stick," Ruis divulges. Against her better judgment, she tossed it in. 

She says she forgot all about it until spring, and then she reveals the repercussions on her compost. It's clear that the mint took over. That unimposing and seemingly dead piece of plant wreaked havoc.

As Ruis' experience shows, mint — a perennial plant known for its rapid growth — can easily occupy an area if not managed. If you don't want to suffer the same fate, there are safe ways to grow mint. While Ruis was dealt a setback with the mint mistake, she maintained a good attitude.

Gardening offers numerous benefits, including financial savings and environmental advantages. Growing your own food reduces trips to the store and minimizes packaging waste. Composting is also good for your yard, local ecosystem, and the planet, and it's a great way to save money on fertilizer and reduce food waste.

Ruis' story resonated with many, turning a minor setback into a community learning moment and opportunity for humor. 

"It's ok, you never mint for it to happen," one user quipped.

"It was mint to be," another said.

"Looks like everyone is getting dried mint as gifts," someone else suggested. "Or you have to start having mojito parties."

