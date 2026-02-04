Renter frustrated after landlord refuses to pay for HVAC repair after heat wave: 'This battle could go on for months'

"We absolutely cannot have another summer in this apartment."

Many people have been installing mini-split systems as traditional HVAC alternatives to save money on energy bills and run their homes more efficiently. Mini-splits are especially helpful because they function like heat pumps, providing both heating and cooling.

Even renters are finding that their landlords are considering mini-splits as aging HVAC systems keep breaking down. For example, one Reddit user posted a question to r/hvacadvice seeking advice after their landlord suggested a mini-split.

"This battle could go on for months, and I said we absolutely cannot have another summer in this apartment," the OP expressed their frustration after living in Southern California with an interior temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

The OP admitted they didn't know much about mini-splits when they initially made this post. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a helpful starting point for understanding your HVAC options and saving up to 50% on future energy bills.





Many other Reddit users agreed that switching from a consistently breaking down HVAC system to an efficient mini-split was the best option for the OP.

"It sounds like you will probably save some money if you currently have an older system and you are paying the power bill," one Reddit user commented on the post.

"Mini-splits are great," another Redditor wrote. "As long as each bedroom and common living area has one, I'd take that over central AC to be honest."

"Mini splits should save you money, especially if you can set up schedules for all of them," someone else added. "You can keep individual rooms at the desired temperature rather than the whole house at one temp."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Here are some ways to begin saving money on utilities with an HVAC upgrade:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Whether you're a renter or own your home, installing a mini-split is a cost-saving and sustainable move for everyone involved. Fortunately, there are options available with no upfront cost. Consider Palmetto's HVAC leases starting at $99 per month, with 12 years of free maintenance.

People who pair solar panels with efficient HVAC systems and other electric appliances can further lower their energy costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the best solar setup for your budget and save thousands on the installation. Meanwhile, the Palmetto Home app helps you unlock thousands in rewards you can use toward home upgrades to improve efficiency.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.