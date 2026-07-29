Homeowner gets $24,000 quote for 3-zone mini-split in 800-square-foot house, asks for honest advice

A homeowner shopping for a mini-split system got a jolt that will sound familiar to anyone pricing home upgrades lately: a nearly $24,000 quote for a small house.

For a roughly 800-square-foot home, the figure felt so steep that the homeowner turned to neighbors online to ask whether the price was normal or way out of line.

What happened?

The homeowner took the question to Reddit, explaining that the estimate covered "a 3-zone mini split in an 800 sq. ft. house" and that they "nearly had a heart attack" when they saw the price.

They were also hoping for "a few more estimates" and asked for suggestions for "an HVAC company that's honest, reasonably priced, and does quality work."

That kind of sticker shock can come with mini-split projects because total costs depend on the number of indoor heads, electrical work, labor rates, wall access, and whether a contractor is upsizing the system.

Heat pumps, including ductless mini-splits, are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they provide both heating and cooling in one setup.

That can translate into lower utility bills over time, especially when paired with available tax credits and rebates, and tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare heat pump options before committing to a contractor.

For households that do not need a full multi-zone build, Merino offers single-room HVAC systems, which may appeal to people trying to avoid a much bigger whole-home quote.

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Why does it matter?

Heating and cooling are among the biggest energy expenses in most homes, so a surprisingly high bid can delay a project that might otherwise improve comfort and lower monthly costs.

When homeowners walk away because of one extreme estimate, they may miss out on a more reasonably priced installation.

Mini-splits can be especially appealing in smaller homes because they avoid the need for ductwork and can offer room-by-room temperature control. In many cases, that means less wasted energy than with older systems that heat or cool the entire house all at once.

What can I do?

If you are considering a mini-split, get multiple itemized bids and ask each contractor to explain the system size, zoning plan, electrical work, warranty, and any rebates included. It is also worth asking whether a simpler one-zone or two-zone setup could meet your needs, particularly in a smaller home.

Homeowners looking beyond HVAC may also want to compare solar options. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool that can help the average homeowner save up to $10,000 on purchases and installation.

If a heat pump still seems like the right fit, it can help to revisit EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare options and better understand what a fair project scope should look like before signing anything.

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