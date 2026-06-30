In New York, an electrician's wiring nearly fries a brand-new two-zone mini split

The close call is now making the rounds online as a warning.

On Long Island, a newly installed mini-split narrowly avoided catastrophic damage after an electrical inspection uncovered wiring that could have harmed the system.

The close call is now making the rounds online as a warning: Even highly efficient home upgrades can go wrong quickly if they are not installed correctly.

What happened?

The system at the center of the incident, shown in a recent YouTube video, combined an 18,000-BTU ACiQ outdoor heat pump with two 9,000-BTU wall-mounted indoor units.

The installation was documented by Mikey Pipes of Pipe Doctor Plumbing, Heating & Cooling on Long Island. As Mikey Pipes noted in the video description, "this one almost got ugly fast."

Instead of only showing just the finished setup, the video follows the installation work itself: mounting the indoor units, routing and covering the line sets, re-flaring copper, pulling a vacuum, checking micron readings, and bringing the system online.

But the trouble appeared after that work was underway. The team noticed a significant wiring problem, saying, "Look what the electrician did here, man. Come on, folks. Get with the program."

Luckily, thanks to the expertise and careful work, the HVAC workers were able to safely install the ultra-efficient unit without any mishaps.

Why does it matter?

Ductless mini-splits and other inverter-driven heat pumps are growing in popularity because they can both heat and cool homes while using less energy than many conventional systems. Their high efficiency means their performance can, in many cases, reduce people's utility bills.

Still, efficiency only goes so far if the equipment is not properly installed and commissioned. Faulty wiring can damage expensive components, create fire and safety hazards, shorten the lifespan of a new system, and leave homeowners with repair costs that wipe out their expected savings.

The equipment matters, but the installer matters just as much. Careful electrical work, proper vacuum procedures, and startup checks are what turn a promising upgrade into a dependable system.

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