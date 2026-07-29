US warns parents to stop using Mikrdoo kids' pajamas sold on Amazon over burn hazard

What looks inexpensive upfront can end up being both wasteful and costly.

Safety officials warned parents to stop buying Mikrdoo children's pajama sets because they violate the federal safety standard and therefore pose a risk of serious burns or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the warning on July 23, and noted that Mikrdoo Official did not agree to formally recall the pajamas or offer a remedy to customers.

What happened?

According to the CPSC, the Mikrdoo sets fail to comply with the federal rules for children's sleepwear, creating a danger of serious burns that could be fatal.

Shoppers may have bought the pajamas on Amazon from August 2025 through May 2026, usually for $18 to $20, according to the CPSC's press release. The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the China-based manufacturer, Foshan Jiarui Baby Clothing Company Limited.

Why does it matter?

The warning highlights a broader issue tied to ultra-cheap clothing sold through major online marketplaces.

Fast fashion and cheaply made garments can carry hidden costs, including water contamination from textile production, air pollution from manufacturing and shipping, and labor practices that critics have long linked to worker exploitation. There can also be serious issues with quality and safety, as this case highlighted.

What looks inexpensive upfront can end up being both wasteful and costly.

What can I do?

Anyone who has these Mikrdoo pajama sets should take them out of use and dispose of them, the CPSC said.

The agency also said not to sell, donate, or give them away, since passing them along could put another child at risk.

If your child has worn the product or you have bought a set but not yet used them, and you discover a defect or your child was injured, file a report at SaferProducts.gov, the federal product safety database. Those reports can help regulators track dangerous products and warn more families.

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