Still planting in July? These 15-plus crops prove it's not too late

Gardeners who missed the spring planting window may still have time to get something in the ground.

If you think July means you missed your chance to start a productive vegetable garden, one gardener says not so fast.

Midsummer may feel late, but a new guide shows that gardeners can still plant a wide range of crops now and harvest them later in the season.

What's happening?

In a YouTube video, Gary Pilarchik (@THERUSTEDGARDEN) said July is not too late to plant more than 15 different crops and that some regions may still have a planting window into August.

The crops he highlighted ranged from heat-friendly choices such as corn, okra, cucumbers, bush beans, pole beans, basil, zucchini, sunflowers, watermelon, cantaloupe, pumpkins, and winter squash to others that people often connect more with cool-weather gardening, including collards, kale, carrots, beets, turnips, cilantro, and dill.

Part 2 of the guide went deeper into planting details and pointed toward starting a fall cool-crop garden in late July.

To show how quickly summer plantings can take off, Pilarchik also showed off zucchini planted on June 26 that looked strong by July 3.

Why does it matter?

Midsummer planting advice can help stretch grocery budgets. Growing even a few productive crops at home can lower produce costs, especially with high-yield options such as zucchini, beans, cucumbers, herbs, and leafy greens.

Homegrown produce is often fresher and tastier because it can be picked at peak ripeness and does not have to travel long distances before reaching a store shelf.

Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being. Time outdoors, light activity, and the routine of caring for plants can reduce stress while encouraging movement.

As hot conditions continue to affect planting schedules, Pilarchik's message was that summer temperatures can make a late start feasible by helping seeds sprout and plants grow more quickly.

What can I do?

If you have open space in a yard, raised bed, or even a container, July can still be a smart time to plant. Fast-growing, compact crops such as basil, bush beans, dill, cilantro, and zucchini can be especially approachable for newer gardeners.

It can also help to match crops to the season's heat. Warm-weather plants such as okra, cucumbers, melons, and squash can thrive in midsummer, while carrots, beets, turnips, collards, and kale can bridge the gap into fall.

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