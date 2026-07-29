The 'summer uglies' are here, and this cut-to-the-ground move can refresh your garden

Maintaining healthy, manageable beds can also be less costly over time.

By late July, even a healthy garden can start to look a little rough. Spring flowers fade, stems begin to flop, and leaves can become spotted — a seasonal slump many gardeners know as the "summer uglies." In a recent post, the creator behind Figment Cottage Gardens (@figmentcottagegardens) said one simple way to refresh midsummer beds is to cut some tired perennials all the way back.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, the creator behind Figment Cottage Gardens highlighted midsummer cleanup as a way to freshen beds that are starting to look spent.

Among the plants singled out were salvia, catmint, geranium, lady's mantle, and lamb's ear, which the creator said can be cut back to the ground once their flowers are spent.

Neem oil and an organic fungicide were the suggested tools for keeping black spot in check, while lavender got a different instruction: trim it more lightly, stopping about one inch above the woody growth.

Why does it matter?

Midsummer decline can leave a flower bed that looked full and vibrant in May appearing patchy, leggy, and overgrown by July, leading some people to assume they need to replace plants, buy more products, or give up until fall.

Timely pruning can help plants redirect energy into fresh foliage and, in some cases, a second round of blooms. It can also improve airflow around dense stems, which may reduce the conditions that allow fungal problems to spread.

Maintaining healthy, manageable beds can also be less costly over time.

What can I do?

If your garden is starting to look tired, begin by figuring out which perennials benefit from a post-bloom reset.

For disease issues such as black spot, the creator suggested neem oil and organic fungicide as lower-toxicity options to try first.

The same habits that help flower beds rebound — observation, pruning, and targeted care — can also make herb and vegetable gardens more productive.

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