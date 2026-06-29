Pro tomato gardener shares 3 midseason moves for a much bigger harvest

"A little proactive care now goes a long way."

Keeping tomatoes in shape can become a bigger job midway through the season.

One expert gardener says just three routine maintenance steps can help growers produce a larger harvest.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, Joe Lamp'l, also known as Joe Gardener, addressed tomato growers with a familiar question: "Tomato plants looking good but starting to get a little wild?"

Tomato plants often look lush at this midseason stage, but without some upkeep, they can become crowded, thirsty, and less productive. He immediately added that "this is the time of year when a few simple midseason care steps can make a big difference."

The post stressed that "a little proactive care now goes a long way toward healthier plants and a better harvest."

Joe Gardener recommended three midseason tasks to maximize your tomato yield. First, he suggested "cutting out diseased foliage" as soon as you see it. The second task is to "selectively remove suckers to improve light and airflow." The third and final recommendation was to focus on "securing stray branches before they kink or break under the weight of fruit."

Why does it matter?

A healthier tomato plant can mean more fruit, fewer losses to disease, and less time and money wasted.

Growing tomatoes at home can also help cut produce costs while giving people fresher, better-tasting food than items that often travel long distances before reaching supermarket shelves.

Removing damaged leaves early can help limit the spread of disease, while pruning can improve airflow around the plant.

Mulch helps soil retain moisture during hotter, drier periods and can also suppress weeds, making gardens easier to manage without relying heavily on chemical products.

Beyond improving food yields, gardening can also support mental health by lowering stress and providing a rewarding daily routine, while also adding light physical activity through tasks such as pruning, watering, and mulching.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "Holy tomatoes."

Another added some context about location, writing, "I'm in Florida and we can't get that soil. We also don't cut suckers because it helps shade the plant from our heat and humidity. It depends on where you live."

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