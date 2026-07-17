Midea mini split won't heat when it's 90F outside, and heat pump owners think they know why

Heat pump owners online are debating an unusual Midea mini-split quirk: some systems appear unwilling to run in heating mode once outdoor temperatures climb above 90 degrees.

For many homeowners, it's the kind of edge-case problem that raises a broader question about how smart HVAC systems decide what they will — and will not — do.

What's happening?

The issue came up in a recent Reddit post by a user who said their Midea mini-split seems to ignore a heat call when the outside temperature is above 90 degrees.

The user said, "I've noticed that when the outside temp is hotter than 90f and you try to call for heat, the unit will not react, even if indoor temp is 70 and I'm trying to set it to 86f. Does anyone know why?"

Other heat pump owners weighed in with ideas about what might be causing it.

One user suggested, "The manual for my heat pump states maximum outdoor temperature for heating and a minimum for cooling, so I expect you're hitting the same thing."

Another said, "In heat mode, the refrigerant is evaporated in the outdoor unit, and the compressor raises the temperature even further by compressing it."

Why does it matter?

More households are relying on heat pumps for year-round comfort, and buyers want to understand how their systems behave outside normal operating conditions.

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A unit refusing a command can easily feel like a malfunction if the owner does not realize a protective limit or software rule may be involved.

The benefits of heat pumps are that they are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling in a single unit.

For homeowners, that can mean lower utility bills, access to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings; tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help shoppers compare options before they buy.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers HVAC systems. It's a more targeted heating and cooling option that may appeal to renters, small-space owners, or anyone trying to solve comfort issues room by room.

What can I do?

If your heat pump behaves oddly in extreme weather, the first step is to check the installation manual and operating specifications for ambient temperature limits in both heating and cooling modes.

If those documents are unclear, an installer or manufacturer support line may be able to confirm whether the behavior is intentional protection logic or something that requires service.

If you are trying to dry, dehumidify, or slightly warm a space during hot weather, a mini split may not always respond the way a conventional user expects.

Homeowners looking to cut energy costs further can also explore solar. EnergySage offers a free solar quote comparison tool, and with its help, the average person can access incentives for solar purchases and installations.

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