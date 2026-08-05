Gardener's 'micro tomatoes' sparked urgent warnings from online users

A gardener's photo of fruits no bigger than pomegranate seeds raised alarm online after commenters quickly warned the plant might be a poisonous lookalike rather than a tomato.

What happened?

The Reddit post on r/gardening picked up more than 7,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments after the original poster asked, "My tomato plant grew micro tomatoes the size of pomegranate seeds, can anyone explain this?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Safety concerns appeared almost immediately in the replies. One commenter wrote, "Please do NOT eat those until you are 200% sure on that plant ID!!!!!!!!!!!" Another added, "To elaborate, this is what bittersweet nightshade looks like when the fruits get ripe."

Not all Redditors agreed that it was bittersweet nightshade, though. One commenter said, "Those are tomatoes. Looks like pimpinelli or a similar type." Another highlighted how easily nightshades can be confused, writing, "Umm, I don't think tomatoes come that small. Please make sure this isn't some random nightshade plant!"

Why does it matter?

Misidentifying plants based on appearance alone is an often overlooked risk in backyard gardening. Members of the nightshade family can share similar traits, but that does not mean they are equally safe to eat.

Gardeners saving seeds, buying starts from informal sources, or dealing with volunteer plants that pop up unexpectedly can encounter look-alikes, hybrids, or mislabeled seedlings.

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all options that can reduce maintenance demands and lower water bills.

What can I do?

If a plant in your yard is producing unexpected fruit, the safest move is simple: Do not eat it until you have a confident identification from a trusted local source, such as a cooperative extension office, native plant society, or experienced nursery professional.

It can also help to label seedlings, keep seed packets, and separate ornamental nightshades from edible crops when possible. Garden apps and online communities can be useful starting points, but they should not be the final word when safety is involved.

If you're planning a yard refresh, switching to more resilient landscaping can also reduce confusion and upkeep. The TCD Guide's page on switching to a natural lawn has more on lower-maintenance options, and the TCD Guide's page on rewilding your yard offers ideas for adding more native plants.

For homeowners who do not want to overhaul everything at once, a partial lawn replacement can still deliver benefits, including less mowing, less watering, and lower maintenance expenses.

The message from the thread was blunt — correctly identify a plant before harvest. The original poster later replied, "Too late. Taste like tomatoes," however the outcome could have been more dangerous due to deadly lookalikes. As one user put it, "Tomatoes are also technically a nightshade so they look very similar. A tomato is a tasty treat, other nightshades will make you very ill and sometimes dead."

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