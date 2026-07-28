Michigan resident says water bill jumped from $41 to $581 and brought an eviction threat

"You can either pay it, or you and your occupants can move out."

A Michigan renter said a baffling utility charge turned into a housing emergency after a bill suddenly rose by around 1,300%.

What happened?

Albert Speier, who lives at the Lafayette Place manufactured housing community in Warren, told WDIV Local 4 that his water and sewage charge went from $41.03 in April to $581.26 in May.

He said he had lived there for six years and regularly paid his water bill on time.

"I was like, this is totally wrong," he told Local 4.

Speier said the community's owner blamed the increase on a leak, but he was not shown proof.

"They said it was on my behalf. They didn't say where," Speier told Local 4. "With that amount of water, the whole front of my house, or the back of my house, or my whole yard would be a swamp."

Speier said he could not afford to pay the full amount at once, so he paid half and expected the problem to be fixed. He said he later got a letter stating, "You can either pay it, or you and your occupants can move out."

The station said it contacted the community owner, Sun Communities, on July 9 and had not received a response 10 days later.

Meanwhile, Speier had to take drastic measures to keep his home.

"Well, it made me resort to — I had to get rid of stuff I had," Speier told Local 4.

Why does it matter?

Even when a bill is unclear or disputed, renters can face serious consequences before they get answers.

Across the country, landlords and homeowners associations have been known to block renters and homeowners from adopting money-saving lifestyle changes, including growing food and hanging clotheslines to dry laundry — choices that can cut grocery and energy bills.

What's being done?

With help from Mr. Mike's Neighborhood, a tenant union, Speier got in touch with Local 4.

In disputes over utility spikes, documentation can be critical. Keeping old bills and payment records, taking photos, and documenting communication may help show what is normal and when something changed.

Requesting a meter reading, leak inspection report, or itemized billing breakdown in writing may also help.

Renters can also seek out legal aid groups and consumer protection offices if a threat of eviction is tied to an unexplained bill. Even when a dispute is not immediately resolved, outside support may slow the process and create a record.

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