Two Michigan children die after they're found unresponsive in garage beside portable generator

"One important element is to make sure the exhaust isn't facing any doors or windows."

A holiday weekend in southeast Michigan turned tragic after two children were found unresponsive in a garage next to a portable generator during a power outage.

The deaths are a devastating reminder that backup power can quickly become deadly when generators are used too close to homes.

What happened?

According to Sumpter Township police, the children, ages 8 and 12, died on the Fourth of July after they were discovered unresponsive inside a garage in Sumpter Township, ClickOnDetroit reported. Police said a portable generator was beside them.

The family had been without power after storms moved through on July 3. Emergency crews attempted to revive the children, but they could not be saved, authorities said.

Officials said the deaths were part of a broader pattern over the holiday weekend. Dennis Hunter, Detroit Fire Chief of Fire Prevention, said that carbon monoxide poisoning killed at least three people in southeast Michigan during that period.

Why does it matter?

Because carbon monoxide has no color or smell, poisoning from it is among the most serious safety dangers in a home. Dangerous levels can build up without any warning for a family without a carbon monoxide detector.

Storms and power outages can make that danger greater as more people turn to portable generators. Exhaust can make its way back inside if a generator is used in a garage, set near a doorway, or placed outside a window.

Hunter said that an improperly maintained generator can produce more carbon monoxide. Dizziness, headaches, nausea, and cherry red skin are among the symptoms, and during a stressful outage, those warning signs may not be noticed quickly enough.

What can I do?

A portable generator should never be operated in a garage. Hunter said it should be kept outdoors and positioned well away from the home.

Putting a generator outside is not the only precaution. Its exhaust should also be directed away from doors and windows, since fumes can slowly move indoors, and regular maintenance is important because equipment problems can raise carbon monoxide output.

A home should also be equipped with working carbon monoxide detectors.

Hunter warned, "One important element is to make sure the exhaust isn't facing any doors or windows."

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