'No slowing down': Homeowner battles relentless mice invading kitchen through tiny opening

"The problem was continuing, and the cabinet under the sink appeared to be the only active area so far."

A homeowner said mice are still slipping into their kitchen through a gap under the sink despite using steel wool, setting daily snap traps, and scheduling an exterminator visit.

In a Reddit post shared on r/pestcontrol, the homeowner said the mice seemed to be using a single route beneath the kitchen sink to get inside.

"I have an exterminator coming next week but I have been killing these things with snap traps 1-2x per day about 5 so far with no slowing down," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The problem was continuing, and the cabinet under the sink appeared to be the only active area so far.

The homeowner also said a metal live-catch trap had been ordered and that they were avoiding poison because there were several dogs in the complex.

Rodents often move through shared walls, plumbing gaps, and utility openings, so even a small hole can become a recurring entry point indoors.

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They can contaminate food-prep areas, chew through wiring and insulation, damage cabinets and walls, and add stress to everyday life, especially when the problem seems to be getting worse.

In a complex with dogs, rodent poison poses risks to pets and other animals through direct exposure or secondary poisoning.

Once mice establish a route through a building, they may continue returning as long as food, water, and shelter remain available. Leaky plumbing under sinks can make that area even more appealing.

Steel wool may work as a temporary fix, but many infestations require a more durable solution, such as sealing openings with rodent-resistant materials and properly patching the area.

In apartments or condo buildings, it may also be worth asking property management to inspect neighboring units and shared utility spaces.

Cleaning up crumbs, storing dry goods in sealed containers, avoiding pet food left out overnight, and fixing leaks or standing water under sinks can all make a difference. Traps also tend to work best when placed along walls and near entry routes rather than in open spaces.

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