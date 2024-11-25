Proud resident shares before-and-after photos after participating in city planting program: 'I need to see about something like this in my area'

There are many ways to learn about native plants and bring more greenery to a community, and city programs are a great way to do both. One resident was excited to share their progress on a city conversion project on Reddit.

Redditors were excited to hear about the project and see the resident's progress on their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Wisconsin resident posted a series of images of their median garden project in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. Their city allows its residents to grow native plants and maintain the upkeep of the medians.

This resident volunteered to care for a median in their area because it looked shabby.

The original poster said: "There are some nice established milkweeds, asters, a juniper bush that I was able to build around."

They also noted the other plants they have added since, including various milkweeds (whirled, butterfly, and prairie) as well as "downy wood mint, purple prairie clover, thimbleweed," and more.

Garden projects like this can really beautify the neighborhood, but they can also have other benefits. For example, native plants like the ones here are crucial to pollinators, which help grow the food we eat.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the crops grown for food worldwide require pollination.

Additionally, a study from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom found that pollinators get much of their needed nectar from gardens in early spring and summer when it's hard for them to find nectar in the wild.

You can also rewild your own yard to aid these pollinators, too. Since the plants have adapted to their environment, they also require less water, fertilizer, and pesticide, saving you money and time with upkeep. It can also transform your yard into a beautiful place.

Redditors in the comments had a lot to say about this project.

One user said: "I need to see about something like this in my area."

Another commented: "What an awesome project and a great way to get people more familiar with natives!"

