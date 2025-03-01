  • Home Home

Zillow listing for bizarre home sparks hilarious reaction: 'This thing is delicious'

"When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land."

by James Anthony Bell III
"When you absolutely need to build a ‘mansion’ but don’t have enough land."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Zillow listing brought attention to a mansion that many consider to be an example of a wasteful or generic design. It was situated in an otherwise quaint suburban community

A user on the r/McMansionHell subreddit stumbled upon a listing for a 1987 mansion at 7415 Naremore Dr., Spring, TX 77379. The single-family residence is currently listed for around $950,000.

"When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"1987 disturbing mcmansion just listed in my area. House is 170ft across the front. Maybe 20 ft back? Front yard is all driveway," the post read.

"McMansion" is typically a term for a large house or mansion that many consider ostentatious or showy. These are typically built in otherwise normal suburban areas and have features that prioritize size and quantity over quality and function.

Their often generic appearance in the eyes of the common observer is akin to the mass-produced, copy/paste designs of the international fast food chain McDonald's, hence the name.

This Texas mansion features large, open-space rooms with marbled and hardwood flooring, an extravagant staircase leading to the second floor, a pool, an expansive yard space, a chandelier, and other features that many would consider high-end or expensive.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Most commenters found the lavish nature of the home to starkly contrast with the surrounding area, creating a dichotomy that highlights the wasteful practice of building enormous, high-end layouts simply for the sake of it.

These homes use more materials than a modest home, especially in the area, and can create a greater strain on the environment. In part, such a large space may be uninhabited yet pull a significant amount of energy from a grid still overwhelmingly reliant on expensive dirty fuels. While they may contribute to consumerist ideals, they account for a disproportionate amount of resource consumption.

"Oh this thing is delicious. When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land," one user said, highlighting the choice for the mansion's location.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Just because you can afford marble does not make it the most appropriate material everywhere," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x