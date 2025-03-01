Zillow listing for bizarre home sparks hilarious reaction: 'This thing is delicious'

"When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land."

A Zillow listing brought attention to a mansion that many consider to be an example of a wasteful or generic design. It was situated in an otherwise quaint suburban community

A user on the r/McMansionHell subreddit stumbled upon a listing for a 1987 mansion at 7415 Naremore Dr., Spring, TX 77379. The single-family residence is currently listed for around $950,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"1987 disturbing mcmansion just listed in my area. House is 170ft across the front. Maybe 20 ft back? Front yard is all driveway," the post read.

"McMansion" is typically a term for a large house or mansion that many consider ostentatious or showy. These are typically built in otherwise normal suburban areas and have features that prioritize size and quantity over quality and function.

Their often generic appearance in the eyes of the common observer is akin to the mass-produced, copy/paste designs of the international fast food chain McDonald's, hence the name.

This Texas mansion features large, open-space rooms with marbled and hardwood flooring, an extravagant staircase leading to the second floor, a pool, an expansive yard space, a chandelier, and other features that many would consider high-end or expensive.

Most commenters found the lavish nature of the home to starkly contrast with the surrounding area, creating a dichotomy that highlights the wasteful practice of building enormous, high-end layouts simply for the sake of it.

These homes use more materials than a modest home, especially in the area, and can create a greater strain on the environment. In part, such a large space may be uninhabited yet pull a significant amount of energy from a grid still overwhelmingly reliant on expensive dirty fuels. While they may contribute to consumerist ideals, they account for a disproportionate amount of resource consumption.

"Oh this thing is delicious. When you absolutely need to build a 'mansion' but don't have enough land," one user said, highlighting the choice for the mansion's location.

"Just because you can afford marble does not make it the most appropriate material everywhere," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



