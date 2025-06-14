Commenters mock photos of lakefront mansion with frustrating design: 'Monstrosity'

A Redditor took to the site to call out a Facebook post featuring a massive lakeside house described as "beyond perfection."

Posting in the r/f***cars subreddit, the user shared the shot of the home, noting "roughly 2/3rds of this lakefront house … is dedicated to space for their cars."

Indeed, the picture shows a house with two huge two-car garages that almost dwarf the house between them, a feat made even more astonishing by the fact that the building is 7,000 square feet.

The house falls into the McMansion category thanks to its size, clashing architectural styles, ghastly color scheme, strange roof design, and giant garages.

Homes like this aren't just unsightly; they're harmful to the environment. Because they're built solely for size, and not with any coherent design in mind, they often require disproportionate amounts of energy to power and keep climate-controlled. That power often comes from dirty energy sources such as oil and natural gas, which add pollution to the atmosphere.

Commenters were quick to point out that the problems with the property extended beyond the garages.

"They also bulldozed a forest to make way for an empty lawn," one said.

"And not even a lawn you can play in," another wrote. "Just sidelines for the concrete driveway."



"The worst part is the actual house part looks pretty tiny for the amount of space this monstrosity is taking up," a third user pointed out. "I bet they can't even let guests stay over (which is one of the only legitimate perks of having a big house)."



