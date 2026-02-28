  • Home Home

Resident sparks backlash with photos of bizarre mansion built in community: 'Worse than we thought'

"It boggles the mind that someone actually both approved this and was willing to pay for it."

by Audrey Brewer
One Reddit user shared their harrowing experience of witnessing the construction of a McMansion in their neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A neighbor witnessed the construction of what turned out to be a McMansion in their neighborhood and was severely disappointed in the results.

In the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the OP posted a photo of the finished home, which they had observed being built and shared on the subreddit before. 

"It's finished and worse than we thought," they wrote in their headline.

One Reddit user shared their harrowing experience of witnessing the construction of a McMansion in their neighborhood.
Photo Credit: Reddit

They also highlighted that the massive home "has no porch and no landscaping around the house at all," adding, "Not to mention, it looks like An insane asylum on the hill. Who designs these?!"

Depending on the neighborhood, these McMansion homes can stick out like a sore thumb aesthetically, with excessive or over-designed features. And while they're not inherently more terrible than an average home, they do raise some concerns when it comes to resources, both in construction and operations.

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (IACHI), for every ten 8,000-square-foot homes built, seven acres of forest have to be cleared, wiping out valuable trees and other plants, as well as wildlife habitats. It's estimated that we've already removed about 30% of the world's forests since the last Ice Age, per the World Economic Forum, which has had impacts on soil, air, and water health, as well as changing the atmosphere and increasing extreme weather events. 

Heating and cooling a home that large also adds up quickly, especially if it has high interior ceilings. The IACHI also noted that it's not just ceilings. Other features of McMansions, like indoor pools, exercise rooms, and other specialized spaces, can contribute to energy needs that often rely on power plants supported by polluting fuels.

Housing is an absolute necessity for humankind, but it doesn't necessarily have to be as grand and excessive as a McMansion. Many people are embracing the tiny home movement, downsizing to smaller homes that require far less energy and resources to construct and run, not to mention offering significant savings. 

Redditors in the comments agreed with the OP's assessment of their neighbor's new home.

"The jail in some towns look better than this," one person wrote.

Another added, "It boggles the mind that someone actually both approved this and was willing to pay for it."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider