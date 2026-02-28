Resident sparks backlash with photos of bizarre mansion built in community: 'Worse than we thought'

"It boggles the mind that someone actually both approved this and was willing to pay for it."

A neighbor witnessed the construction of what turned out to be a McMansion in their neighborhood and was severely disappointed in the results.

In the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the OP posted a photo of the finished home, which they had observed being built and shared on the subreddit before.

"It's finished and worse than we thought," they wrote in their headline.

They also highlighted that the massive home "has no porch and no landscaping around the house at all," adding, "Not to mention, it looks like An insane asylum on the hill. Who designs these?!"

Depending on the neighborhood, these McMansion homes can stick out like a sore thumb aesthetically, with excessive or over-designed features. And while they're not inherently more terrible than an average home, they do raise some concerns when it comes to resources, both in construction and operations.

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (IACHI), for every ten 8,000-square-foot homes built, seven acres of forest have to be cleared, wiping out valuable trees and other plants, as well as wildlife habitats. It's estimated that we've already removed about 30% of the world's forests since the last Ice Age, per the World Economic Forum, which has had impacts on soil, air, and water health, as well as changing the atmosphere and increasing extreme weather events.

Heating and cooling a home that large also adds up quickly, especially if it has high interior ceilings. The IACHI also noted that it's not just ceilings. Other features of McMansions, like indoor pools, exercise rooms, and other specialized spaces, can contribute to energy needs that often rely on power plants supported by polluting fuels.

Housing is an absolute necessity for humankind, but it doesn't necessarily have to be as grand and excessive as a McMansion. Many people are embracing the tiny home movement, downsizing to smaller homes that require far less energy and resources to construct and run, not to mention offering significant savings.

Redditors in the comments agreed with the OP's assessment of their neighbor's new home.

"The jail in some towns look better than this," one person wrote.

Another added, "It boggles the mind that someone actually both approved this and was willing to pay for it."

