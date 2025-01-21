Gardener shares the secret to growing an abundance of popular herb: 'Maximize the ... harvesting season'

"Going to do this come fall."

Cilantro can be a polarizing food — especially if you have the gene variation that makes it taste like soap.

However, if you find yourself on the pro-cilantro side of the argument, then Everyday Gardening Tips (@everydaygardeningtips) has an amazing hack to help you maximize your cilantro harvest.

My family uses a LOT of cilantro as my kids reliable eat a cilantro/rice/meat one pot dish.. and when my kids eat something without whining.. it makes it into the weekly rotation 🤣 THIS is peak cilantro harvesting season here in Atlanta. I harvest, chop, and freeze cilantro every 2 weeks to store for future dinners. Once the soil temperature gets above 75F, cilantro will start flowering and trying to die. So I've had the BEST success starting cilantro in the summer (indoors), planting out in the fall, and growing through spring to maximize the cilantro harvesting season.

The scoop

The TikToker shares a few helpful tips for getting the most out of the cilantro in your garden, from when to plant it to when is best to harvest it.

They mention how cilantro grows best in cold weather — and will die if it gets too hot — so it's best to plant it in fall or winter. They then say that you should harvest the herb every two weeks or so by cutting the largest leaves to make room and let in sunlight for the smaller ones to grow.

"Once the soil temperature gets above 75F, cilantro will start flowering and trying to die," the caption states. "So I've had the BEST success starting cilantro in the summer (indoors), planting out in the fall, and growing through spring to maximize the cilantro harvesting season."

How it's working

Starting your own garden and growing your own food can have a multitude of benefits on your health (both physical and mental), your wallet, and the environment.

Gardening improves health in a variety of ways. It provides an easy and productive way to get moderate exercise in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for 150 minutes per week. Furthermore, a study done by Ohio State University suggested that gardening could reduce the risk of dementia by 50%.

Gardening also has the potential to help your finances. Growing your own food can save you money on groceries that are upcharged in stores and even embolden you to sell some of your own produce.

Finally, gardening has the potential to help and enhance the environment. It mitigates pollutants, increases biodiversity, and minimizes water and energy usage. And with 30% of our food relying on pollination, it also helps ensure that vital bees remain a part of our ecosystems.

What people are saying

Viewers of the video were eager to try the hack for themselves.

"Great cilantro growing tips!" one user said.

Another commented: "Going to do this come Fall. You can freeze cilantro too."

Cilantro may be a divisive food, but it's evident that everyone can get behind an incredibly helpful gardening hack.

