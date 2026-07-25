Massachusetts town seeks answers after water bills go bonkers, one from $325 to $192,000

Homeowners in the Massachusetts town of Saugus are facing staggering water bills that have soared without a clear explanation.

In one reported case, a resident's semi-annual bill jumped from $325 to an astonishing $192,000.

What happened?

According to Boston.com, after Saugus began replacing water meters, roughly a dozen homeowners received astronomically high bills.

The outlet reported that during a July 14 meeting of the Saugus Board of Selectmen, one homeowner, Deborah Fauci, called out officials.

"I'm standing here tonight with three water bills totaling over $15,000, and I'm demanding answers," Fauci said, per the publication.

Fauci and her husband own two town properties that are similar in size and usage, but one recent bill was $539 while the other came to $2,800.

Residents told the outlet that the first unusually large bills started showing up in March, and about a dozen homeowners have since filed abatements with the town this year.

Officials have suggested the issue could be tied to Saugus' ongoing switch to new water meters and a monitoring system. But town manager Scott Crabtree said the investigation is continuing, and it is still unclear whether the cause is the new equipment, older meters, or the computer system.

Selectman Anthony Cogliano said, according to Boston.com, the complaints have reached him directly. Along with filing four abatements himself, he said he also heard from a resident whose bill rose from just over $300 to $192,000.

"That's impossible," Cogliano said, as reported by Boston.com. "I don't care if there's a leak. Unless it's flowing down the street, $192,000 is totally out of whack."

Why does it matter?

According to Boston.com, disputed bills can still bring consequences if they go unpaid. Fauci said some homeowners have already faced property liens or had funds taken from mortgage escrows over contested charges.

Officials also acknowledged that some increase in bills was expected because new water rates recently took effect at 2% higher and newer meters can register usage more accurately. Still, that does not explain the most extreme spikes residents have reported.

"These bills are matching or exceeding monthly mortgage payments," Fauci said, as Boston.com reported. "This is a severe financial crisis for our working families and for our seniors on fixed incomes."

The outlet reported that Crabtree has informed residents that he will work with the town's legal department on a reasonable payment approach for homeowners while the investigation continues.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.