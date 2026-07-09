In less than a year, one Maryland yard became a firefly show no neighbor could match

"I feel like I'm watching a nature doc just standing out there."

Summer evenings at one western Maryland home are now filled with fireflies, according to a resident who has spent the months since moving in reworking the yard.

They said the display already outshines what they see on neighboring properties.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit, the homeowner said the landscape changes they have been making are now coinciding with a major increase in fireflies across the property.

"I don't think I've ever seen so many fireflies in one place before!" the original poster noted, sharing a video of the blinking bugs.

"I haven't even lived in my new home for a year yet but I've been working on the outside a lot," they explained. "I moved a thousand miles away from my previous oasis, and I'm so happy the work is already paying off. None of my neighbors' yards look anything like this at the moment. I feel like I'm watching a nature doc just standing out there."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

In the comments, people compared that kind of result with nearby yards that are regularly tilled or sprayed.

"My neighbour (conventional — tills, sprays etc.) complained to me not too long ago about not seeing bugs anymore," one wrote. "Meanwhile, at my place just a bit down the road it's bug-topia. Feels good knowing that while I can't change the world, I'm still helping out. If you build it, they will come."

Why does it matter?

Fireflies are more than a nostalgic sign of summer. They also tend to thrive in places with healthier soil, fewer chemical treatments, and more shelter, including native plants, taller grass, and leaf litter.

The same choices that help fireflies can also make a yard cheaper and easier to maintain.

Replacing some or all of a traditional lawn with native plants can save money and time on mowing, fertilizing, and upkeep while also lowering water bills.

There are several low-maintenance options beyond a standard grass lawn, including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping for drier regions.

Even a partial lawn replacement can bring many of those same benefits while creating better habitat for insects, birds, and pollinators.

What can I do?

If you want more life in your yard, you do not need to overhaul everything at once.

Even converting one section of lawn to native plants or mowing less often can make a noticeable difference.

Homeowners can also skip pesticides where possible, leave some leaf litter in place, add local flowers and grasses, and reduce unnecessary tilling.

Native-focused landscaping often requires less intervention once established, which can mean less weekend work, fewer recurring expenses, and more time to sit and watch the show, like the OP.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.