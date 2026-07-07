Maryland expands energy bill relief for 200,000 households, with benefits up to 32% higher

"A utility shutoff can be devastating for a family during the summer or winter months."

Roughly 200,000 Maryland households are expected to get broader help with utility costs as the state increases energy-bill assistance while many families still face high prices.

For eligible residents, the newly announced changes could mean more help paying electric and heating bills and less pressure on already tight household budgets.

What's happening?

Maryland will begin updated energy-assistance rules on July 1, 2026, including benefit increases of up to 32% for eligible residents, the governor's office revealed in a press release. State officials also say more households will qualify and the application process will be easier to complete.

Gov. Wes Moore said the updates are meant to help families keep up with rising energy costs without sacrificing other basic needs.

"In our region and across the country, the rising cost of energy has gotten out of control — but no family should have to choose between paying their utility bill and putting food on the table," Moore said in the release.

The revised assistance affects programs administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services' Office of Home Energy Programs, including MEAP and EUSP. Under the new setup, vulnerable households would have about 55% of annual heating costs and roughly 47% of electric bills covered.

The governor's office also said the state will direct $48 million toward electric-bill assistance through the end of September. Those supplemental grants will go to qualifying households, with larger awards for residents with the greatest need.

Why does it matter?

For many households, utility bills have become a major source of financial strain, especially during the hottest and coldest parts of the year. Higher assistance levels can help reduce the risk of shutoffs, late fees, and debt that can quickly mount when families fall behind.

The expansion could be especially significant for lower-income households, which officials said are expected to receive the largest increases in support.

During heat waves, a lack of air conditioning could leave vulnerable residents in a public health emergency. On the other side of the coin, a cold snap can have the same effect if the heat doesn't turn on.

"A utility shutoff can be devastating for a family during the summer or winter months," explained acting Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers in the release.

What's being done?

Maryland is not only increasing benefit amounts but also working to make the programs easier to access, the governor's office said. Residents using the Maryland Benefits One Application portal will now encounter a shorter form designed to make sign-up easier, according to the governor's office.

The state has also improved automated data matching, and the governor's office said that should make it easier to connect households already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Cash Assistance benefits with energy-assistance programs.

Earlier this year, Gov. Moore passed House Bill 1532, which officials said removes older barriers in federal heat-related utility relief and widens access to support paid for by the state.

In addition, the Office of Home Energy Programs is launching the Maryland Fuel Assistance program to provide added help for immigrant families still unable to qualify for federally funded programs, according to the governor's office.

"By improving the impact and reach of our energy assistance programs, we are aligning with the Moore-Miller administration's priority to lower utility bills and make life more affordable for all Marylanders," Rodgers concluded in the press release.

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