'The Goonies' star sparks buzz after selling home with unconventional feature: 'A dream'

Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in "The Goonies," has sold her Brooklyn home for $2.65 million — but what's caught people's attention is the front yard.

In a Reddit post shared to r/NoLawns, the OP included a street-view photo of the home, complete with a natural, wild front yard. Amid the city, the lawn is a whimsical scene of purple flowers, greenery, and large bushes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Referring to the "No Lawns" group they shared the post to, the OP commented, "She's one of us."

Meanwhile, the linked Homes of Celebs article featured other photos of the home's interior and exterior, including the back garden. This additional garden has fruit trees, vegetable and herb beds, and rose bushes.

Native plant lawns and gardens are becoming a popular choice for homeowners due to their many benefits. For example, plants native to your region have adapted to local weather, so they typically require less maintenance and water.

That not only helps you save time but also money and resources. According to the National Audubon Society, lawns and mulched landscapes require fertilizers and pesticides, but natives don't. Avoiding these harsh chemicals is safer for you, your pets, and wildlife.

Native plants also play a significant role in pollination, which is crucial to food and crop production. These plants provide nectar for hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, giving them the fuel they need to pollinate, per Audubon.

Rewildling even a portion of your lawn is a great place to start. Outside suggests beginning with a small patch first, using plants native to your region and keystone species. Find ones suitable for your location using the Native Plant Finder.

If you like the look of a traditional yard but want these benefits, you could create a "natural lawn" with native grasses, such as clover and buffalo grass.

Plenty of other commenters shared their opinions about the home's natural yard.

One person wrote: "Beautiful garden. I wonder how many people stop in the street just to get a look at it?"

Another person shared: "That's the garden of a Victorian owner doing it right. Respect!!"

"That front yard is a dream!!" wrote a third person.

