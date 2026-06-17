254,000 pool dive sticks recalled after warning they could impale children in shallow water

The sticks exceeded the federal "compress limit" for this type of toy.

Federal safety regulators announced a recall of 254,000 pool toy dive sticks, citing the risk that children could be badly hurt if the toys are used in shallow water, Fox 5 New York reported.

What's happening?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected product is a Sloosh dive stick sold by Joyin U.S. Corp. in 30-piece sets that included five dive sticks. The sticks exceeded the "compress limit" for this type of toy.

A federal standard exists specifically to reduce the risk of children being impaled by dive sticks, including a CPSC ban on certain dive sticks implemented in 2001.

The agency said the hard plastic, cylinder-shaped sticks can be especially dangerous in shallow water. If a child falls onto one, it could cause a severe injury, and children could also suffer facial or eye injuries.

The dive toy sets were sold for $17 to $22 on Amazon.com, Temu.com, Wayfair.com, Plus.Target.com, and Shein.com from February 2019 through October 2025. No injuries have been reported.

Only dive sticks with model number 40041 are being recalled.

Why is this important?

In addition to being safety hazards, recalled items also create waste. These plastic dive sticks will likely sit in a landfill for a very long time before they fully break down.

According to Second Chance Toys, people in the U.S. throw out about 1.5 billion pounds of toys each year. When they go into landfills, they can break down into microplastics, which can leach toxic chemicals into the environment and are linked to adverse health impacts.

Rigorous safety testing can ensure that fewer recalls like this happen in the first place and less harm happens overall.

What can I do?

Consumers were told to stop using the sticks right away, remove them from children's reach, and throw them out. To receive a replacement, owners must photograph the discarded items and email the image to support@joyin.com.

After Joyin receives that email, it will send a replacement of redesigned dive sticks that meet federal regulations.

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