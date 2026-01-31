Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'It was malicious'

"We are going to the police."

Sometimes neighbors are wonderful to have, but at other times, they are more of a curse than a blessing.

One Redditor experienced the negative side of living close to others when they came home from work one day to find their neighbor had cut down a lilac bush on their property.

The poster explained the situation in a lengthy post in the r/BadNeighbors subreddit. They shared that they had experienced a few prior issues with the neighbors regarding their shared property line, and that the lilac bush issue stemmed from a situation with a fallen tree limb.

They then wrote, "Come back from work and they had sawed the lilac bush down... the bush was a good 4 to 6 foot away from the fallen branch. It was malicious. We are going to the police on Monday and file a report."

They then asked whether they needed a lawyer and if it was worth asking the cops to keep the neighbor from trespassing on their property.

The situation is troublesome, and there is likely little the police can do. The poster also mentioned that the neighbor who cut down the lilac bush had previously cut down a tree on another person's property; in that case, the cops said it was a civil matter.

It's unfortunate when bad neighbors create problems for homeowners, especially when it comes to things like cutting down trees and bushes, as these add not only beauty to a property but also privacy, shade, and habitats for birds and other animals.

It can also be challenging to know the right course of action when encountering neighbors who destroy one's property or prevent homeowners from making climate-friendly, sustainable changes to their house or garden.

While in many cases, a friendly conversation with a neighbor will resolve the situation, the poster in this case had already tried that with negative results.

Fellow Redditors jumped in to help them with ideas on how to handle the situation, though.

"File a small claims court filing. … They literally stole from you and gave you 'damages' that you need to recover (to make you whole again)," suggested one Reddit user.

Another person agreed and added, "You'll want a civil lawyer, but you may be able to handle this in small claims court."

