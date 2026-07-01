Thrift shopper transforms baggy T-shirt into foldover micro shorts

"This will definitely be one of the next thrift flips I have to try."

One creator's thrift-flip project on Instagram is showing how an oversized tee can be remade into foldover micro shorts, a quick summer DIY that is catching the interest of crafty users online.

For anyone eyeing an oversized tee they no longer wear, the transformation offers a low-cost way to refresh a summer wardrobe without buying anything new.

What happened?

On Instagram, content creator Cherry Picked (@cherrypicked.gt) shared a simple upcycling tutorial.

"Let's turn a baggy T-shirt into foldover micro shorts for summer," the creator tees up in the caption.

In the Reel, the shirt is cut and sewn into a different shape with a sewing machine. The resulting transformation ends up giving a new purpose to a garment that might otherwise have gone to the trash.

At the end, Cherry Picked even pairs the leftover top of the garment with the shorts to create a fun, matching outfit.

Why does it matter?

Clothing flips like this can help shoppers save money while also cutting down on waste. In some cases, they can even be transformed into runway-worthy pieces.

Turning an oversized T-shirt into shorts could cost less than buying a new pair, and also avoid tossing the piece into the trash.

Extending the life of clothing helps reduce demand for brand-new items, which require water, energy, and raw materials to produce. It can also keep wearable fabric out of the trash a little longer.

And if a DIY flip is not your thing, there are still other ways to keep old garments in circulation, including learning how to make money on your old clothes.

What are people saying?

The flip had a lot of fans who called it "amazing" and said they were "obsessed" in the comments. Viewers also seemed eager to try the project themselves.

"This will definitely be one of the next thrift flips I have to try," one wrote.

Another user asked: "What fabric would you recommend for this??"

"You definitely need a stretch fabric like 95% cotton 5% elastane or here I used a polo T-shirt that was 100% cotton with mechanical stretch," Cherry Picked replied.

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