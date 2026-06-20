'Maggots literally covering their entire trash can': Neighbor seeks advice on gross problem

"I would think this is a health hazard."

A problem tied to a neighbor's trash setup quickly became impossible to ignore.

Within about a week, a homeowner found that a maggot infestation next door had moved across the driveway and into their garage.

What happened?

The original poster described a sanitation issue that quickly spiraled in the Reddit forum r/homeowners.

They explained that they live in a single-family home and the houses in their neighborhood are very close together, thus their driveway is only a couple of feet away from their neighbor's outdoor trash cans.

The homeowner stated that they initially had a "major fly issue," with the source of the flies coming from the neighbor's trash.

"Fast-forward a week or so, we now have maggots," they wrote.

The user said it was much more than a minor annoyance.

"There's maggots literally covering their entire trash can," they wrote, adding that the infestation was "all over our driveway."

Worse, the larvae were not staying outside. The homeowner said they were "wiggling their way inside our garage where we store a lot of house things" and estimated that "there has to be at least hundreds inside our garage and driveway."

Why does it matter?

Maggots are often a sign that flies have found exposed organic waste and had time to lay eggs. Once that happens, the problem can grow quickly, especially in warmer weather.

Infestations linked to garbage are not just unpleasant to look at. They can bring foul smells, attract additional pests, and create a mess that makes everyday areas such as driveways, garages, and walkways harder to use.

It also points to a larger issue of shared responsibility. When waste is not handled properly, nearby residents may end up dealing with the cleanup, the stress, and the health concerns, even if they did nothing wrong.

What are people saying?

"I would think this is a health hazard," the top commenter wrote. "You need to find whoever deals with your local environmental health concerns and call them."

The original poster responded, saying, "I think we might have to go this route. Especially since we've already spoken to them."

"Just call the health department and report the problem," another user reiterated. "You shouldn't have to deal with a health and safety issue created by a neighbor."

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