Homeowner stunned after officials bulldoze private forest for new development: 'How can this happen?'

A Connecticut resident says he is searching for justice after a satellite installation led to the destruction of more than 40 old-growth trees and shrubs on family property.

On Sept. 3, The Register Citizen reported that a jointly owned project in Bridgewater from Lumen Technologies and Level 3 Communications proceeded without town hall's having any record of approving the project.

Scott Roberts told the news organization that the land destroyed by the installation has been in his family for at least four generations, and he and his spouse had intended to construct a house there. However, he says the companies removed the privacy-protecting trees — ignoring his no-trespassing signs and tearing down his gate in the process.

"How can this happen?" Roberts told The Register Citizen. "People get violations when they do anything to their properties, if the town doesn't like it. Now, this whole thing was built, and nobody noticed? How's that possible?"

Shockingly, after Roberts reached out to the Inland Wetlands Commission about the situation, chair Eric Vikstrom confirmed that the Bridgewater land use office hadn't received any site maps, surveys, or other wetland studies that projects such as this typically require and shared a similar sentiment to that of Roberts.

"It's hard to believe there are no permits, and that this can happen," Vikstrom told The Register Citizen, explaining that the matter would be discussed further.

For its part, Lumen seemed to deny any wrongdoing, with corporate communications representative Danielle Spears stating that the company works with local jurisdictions to determine permitting and that the satellite installation followed county survey lines.

However, after the technology company dodged communication from the Inland Wetlands Commission for months, it agreed to file after-the-fact permits following an email from enforcement officer Russ Dirienzo saying that Bridgewater was "losing patience with your lack of compliance," as The Register Citizen reported in a Sept. 15 update.

While the paperwork may eventually be in order, that is of little solace to Roberts, who told the outlet that Lumen has added more satellites.

"Our end game was to build a home and retire here, but this has changed that plan drastically," he said at a board of selectmen meeting, adding that radiation warning signs are now in place, per The Register Citizen.

"We are concerned about the effect of this on the environment, the neighbors. … When you look at it, it's growing every week," he added.

And while a friendly chat with neighbors is sometimes enough to resolve arguments or misunderstandings regarding landscaping or property lines, other situations require legal intervention. It's unclear what other action Roberts might take, but he is certain something must be done.

"The commission asked me what I wanted from them, and I said, 'Justice.' Of course, I'd like them to put it back the way it was, but that can't happen," he said in the Sept. 3 report. "I want them to be accountable."

