Lowe's plumber ran out of pipe on a Friday, and this hot water heater fix lasted 24 years

"Any professional would not use those flex lines or improperly install a t&p discharge pipe like that."

A more than 20-year-old water heater mishap resurfaced on Reddit when a homeowner posted a photo of an improvised connection they said was created during a Lowe's-installed replacement after the "plumber" ran short on pipe late on a Friday.

What happened?

On Reddit, the homeowner uploaded a photo of the old setup and invited other users to weigh in on the quality of the work.

"I had this hot water heater replaced (before Reddit was invented!) in 2002 by Lowe's. How 'bad' is this installation?!" the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The explanation in the post was that "It was late on a Friday and the Lowe's 'plumber' didn't have enough pipe, so he came up with this fix."

With the unit now at the end of its life, the homeowner said the whole arrangement is finally being redone. Lowe's had only corrected the original issue after a complaint, leaving the installation as a long-running reminder of rushed workmanship.

For homeowners replacing an aging unit today, there is at least one silver lining: Upgrading to a heat pump water heater can significantly reduce energy use and, in many homes, lower utility bills compared with older electric resistance models.

Why does it matter?

Water heaters are easy to overlook until something goes wrong, but they are also among the biggest energy users in many homes.

When equipment is installed poorly, the fallout can include wasted energy, premature wear, leaks, and costly water damage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

When an installation is rushed, it can undermine trust and force families to spend more time, money, and materials fixing work that should have been done properly from the start.

There is also an environmental cost. Older, less efficient water heaters generally use more electricity or gas over time, which can translate to higher household pollution and steeper utility bills. Replacing outdated equipment with a more efficient model can help reduce both.

What can I do?

If your water heater is nearing the end of its life, it may be worth getting multiple quotes and asking detailed questions about permits, venting, drainage, warranty coverage, and exactly which materials will be used.

That extra scrutiny up front can help prevent years of frustration later.

For homeowners looking for a more efficient replacement, Cala offers smart heat pump water heaters. Its customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That can help households avoid the constant energy draw associated with less advanced systems while still keeping hot water ready for showers, laundry, and dishes.

Smart features may also help homeowners better match energy use to their routines, especially if their utility offers time-based rates. As with any major appliance purchase, it's smart to compare rebates, installation requirements, and long-term operating costs before choosing a system, including options from Cala.

As far as the OP's spent unit, "Any professional would not use those flex lines or improperly install a t&p discharge pipe like that," one commenter noted. "This is the handyman special."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.