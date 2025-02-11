Shopper makes disturbing discovery during visit to secondhand store: 'It's illegal'

"The people doing the pricing there should be incarcerated."

How much would you pay for a thrift store find?

A post in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit is upsetting avid thrifters after a user shared their shocking discovery that a secondhand store was attempting to sell a Louis Vuitton purse for $2,000. Commenters are going back and forth about whether the bag is real and calling out the store for its pricing.

The original poster shared a photo of the purse, and the comments quickly filled up with people questioning whether it was real. "$2,000 FAKE Louis Vuitton purse. Just look at the stitching and hardware," one commenter wrote, calling out signs that it was fake. Another pointed to the missing patina and poor-quality hardware as clear red flags.

Some people thought the whole thing was ridiculous, but others were quick to point out that it's a legal issue. "It's illegal to sell counterfeit goods," one commenter said. Another added, "Take a picture & send to LV with the store address."

Selling fake stuff tricks buyers and breaks trademark laws, which can mean big fines for the businesses involved.

Stories such as this one add to a problem in the secondhand and fast-fashion worlds: fake luxury items being sold for ridiculous prices. People shop at thrift stores expecting to find real, affordable stuff, but situations such as this one make it hard to trust whether what you're buying is legit.

In addition to the legal issues, fake goods aren't great for the environment. Making and tossing counterfeit products — which are often cheaply made and less durable — can add to waste and pollution, according to FMC, an agricultural sciences company. This kind of defeats the purpose of thrifting in the first place.

"The people doing the pricing there should be incarcerated," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "There was a store in my town doing that. Feds kicked the door in and arrested everyone. Owner, employees, everyone. Store was closed."

On the other hand, consignment stores have a place in secondhand shopping, and it's OK if someone wants to sell an expensive item in such a store or on a platform such as eBay, as doing so is much better than letting it go to waste in a closet or landfill. While you could question charging thousands for a purse or handbag in the first place, the general idea of selling a used one for a percentage of its original cost is not the issue here so much as it is the risk for counterfeits without proof of authenticity.

If you want to avoid getting scammed, check for authenticity markers, look into the store's reputation, and report anything sketchy to the store and the brand. Staying vigilant while thrifting and supporting stores that prioritize transparency and integrity are great ways to ensure your items are real and long-lasting.

