Shopper frustrated after cutting open supposedly empty lotion bottle

Seeing lotion still sitting in the bottle while the pump draws nothing up is a uniquely annoying kind of waste.

In one Reddit discussion about cutting back on unnecessary trash, users swapped easy ways to access the remaining product instead of throwing the container away too early.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the original poster summed up the problem with a simple question, "Who designs lotion containers?"

The photo shared with this question shows a bottle of lotion cut in half to access the remaining product, which OP scooped out into an old candle jar.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Beyond just lotion products, pump bottles can quit before the contents are actually gone, leaving visible product behind and raising the question of whether that comes from bad design or a quiet push to make people replace items sooner.

The replies quickly turned practical. People suggested fixes such as removing the pump, storing it upside down, or cutting the bottle open so the remaining lotion can be scraped out, as OP did.

Others widened the conversation beyond the leftover product itself and pointed to the packaging leftover after the lotion runs out. Because many lotion pumps use mixed materials, they can be tougher to recycle than a regular bottle, which adds still more waste to a common household item.

Why does it matter?

Using up the last of a bottle can help reduce spending over time.

One container may not seem like much, but the effect grows when the same thing happens with lotions, soaps, shampoos, and other pump-packaged products over the course of a year.

When a usable product, such as lotion, gets tossed, people have to replace their bottles sooner, which also means more packaging, manufacturing, and shipping for items that were not fully used.

The waste issue gets worse when the pump is also difficult to recycle. If you are unsure what your local program accepts, knowing your recycling options can help you determine what belongs in the bin and what may require a different drop-off route.

What can I do?

Before giving up on the bottle, try the simplest and cleanest option first: leave it upside down for a while. That can help the remaining lotion settle near the opening, letting gravity do some of the work.

If the top can be unscrewed, take off the pump and use the bottle without it. For thicker products, a small cosmetic spatula, a clean spoon handle, or moving the remainder into a small reusable jar can help you reach every last bit.

Some Reddit users recommended a more hands-on method for plastic bottles by carefully cutting the container open after the pump stops working. That can uncover enough lotion for several more uses, though it is important to avoid sharp edges and keep the opened container clean.

"When you cut the bottle in half, cut a slit in the top half so you can just slide it back on to the bottom," one commenter recommended. "With larger bottles you can usually get them to fit back on quite tightly. That way you don't have to decant the lotion from one container to another."

For this specific lotion brand, EOS, one commenter shared a simple hack. "If you also buy the soap, the squeeze lid for the soaps fits the lotions. I just swapped the pump to my soap and the squeeze lid to my bottle," they wrote.

It may also help to choose products with simpler packaging, refill options, or containers that are easier to empty completely.

Another commenter added, "I recently decided I'm only buying tubs of things."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.