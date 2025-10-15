Man shares incredible before-and-after photos after building 'guerilla' feature in major US river: 'I audibly gasped'

Supporting a region's native plants is a great way to support local ecosystems.

One Redditor took to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to share the wetland garden he cultivated in the Los Angeles River.

He shared photos of the progress of the "guerilla garden" as it grew, including native plants like red-root flatsedge, water speedwell, false daisies, and curlytop knotweed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upon seeing the garden, one Redditor commented, "I audibly gasped."

The main concern for this garden is that it will wash away in a heavy rainstorm. However, while it remains, it emulates nature by catching and filtering waste before it flows into the ocean. It works in a similar way to how rain gardens filter out pollutants on land.

This is his second post about the project, with the initial post gaining over 8,400 upvotes in less than three months. In his original post, he mentioned that he didn't discriminate between invasive and native plants, but his more recent post thanks commenters for the valuable discussion and notes his shift to only include native plants.

Native plants are so crucial because they have spent thousands of years evolving in a landscape alongside local wildlife. They provide valuable resources to other members of the ecosystem while having special adaptations to thrive in the region's typical climates.

If you don't want to garden in a river, installing a native plant lawn or incorporating native plants into your gardening can be a great way to save time and money on lawn maintenance and lower your water bills. Even a partial replacement can lead to some benefits.

Native lawns can also create a healthier, more stable ecosystem for pollinators, which has ripple effects for humans as pollinators keep our food supply secure in both quantity and quality. According to the USDA, about 75% of the world's flowering plants and 35% of the world's food crops are dependent on pollinators.

The comments on the Reddit post were encouraging. With over 1,400 upvotes in less than two weeks, the mid-river garden is generating some positive vibes.

As one commenter wrote, "Keep up the good work, the future will thank you."

Another user said, "What an amazing project!"

One wildlife fan commented, "I hope frogs find this safe haven."

