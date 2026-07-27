Los Angeles renters saw utility fees top $200, then turned a rent strike into a ban push

Residents began comparing what they were being charged, and those conversations led to the formation of the Virgil Square Tenants Association and a strike over the fees.

Los Angeles renters grappling with rising utility charges are trying to turn one apartment-building dispute into a broader policy fight across the city.

At the center of the conflict is a billing practice that tenants say can push monthly housing costs far beyond what they were initially told to expect.

What's happening?

The dispute centers on Virgil Square Apartments in Koreatown, where tenant Aranzazu Ballesteros says the cost of living in her unit extends well beyond base rent. She pays a little over $2,150 each month, plus about $120 for pest control, water, sewer, trash, and a billing-service fee.

What pushed the total even higher, as Los Angeles Public Press reported, was a separate ratio utility billing system, or RUBS. Ballesteros said she had been told to expect about $50 a month in those charges, but they quickly climbed, at one point reaching $213.

Rather than billing tenants strictly by individual usage, RUBS generally splits a building's total utility costs among residents using formulas tied to factors like occupancy or square footage. Critics say renters often are not told clearly how those formulas are set, making it hard to understand rising bills even when their own use drops.

Residents began comparing what they were being charged, and those conversations led to the formation of the Virgil Square Tenants Association and a strike over the fees.

That fight has since merged with a larger city debate. The Los Angeles Housing Department has recommended banning RUBS in rent-stabilized apartments, a step that would affect roughly 650,000 units across Los Angeles. Because Virgil Square was built in 1979, it is not covered by that protection, so tenants there are pressing for the ban to apply more broadly.

Why does it matter?

Tenant organizers argue that RUBS functions like rent increases by another name. The Debt Collective, which has helped organize tenants at Virgil Square and other buildings, has called the fees "[hidden] rent hikes," while California Attorney General Rob Bonta has described similar charges as "shadow rent increases."

The concern is not limited to Virgil Square. Robert Shore, president of the Park La Brea Residents Association, said 12,000 tenants at the sprawling complex learned their landlord had "no legal obligation whatsoever to tell us" how RUBS fees were being calculated.

Without that transparency, renters can end up paying more while lacking a clear basis to dispute the charges.

It also reflects a broader pattern in which landlords across the country have faced criticism for preventing renters from making money-saving lifestyle changes, including growing gardens and hanging clotheslines to dry laundry. Rules like those can keep people from reducing expenses while also cutting waste.

What's being done?

In response, the city housing department has proposed tougher disclosure rules for tenants in non-rent-stabilized buildings, including the ability to review master utility bills upon request.

Tenant advocates say those measures should go further, with annual disclosure requirements and a citywide ban instead of one limited to older rent-stabilized buildings.

Virgil Square tenants say their organizing has already led to some results. LA Public Press reported that a 2025 email sent in August said tenants would receive credits for unexpectedly high water and sewer bills tied to leaks, and tenant Caroline O'Neill later said residents collectively got $25,000 back.

Still, tenants say landlord Equity Residential has not fully disclosed the underlying bills or fee calculations.

For renters facing similar costs, you can start saving invoices, requesting records in writing, comparing charges with neighbors, and documenting possible lease-related retaliation. In areas with homeowners associations, residents can push to change building or community rules that block cost-saving habits — from line-drying clothes to gardening.

"We're trying to create a similar kind of coordinated effort to push [the L.A. City Council] to ban RUBS, to advocate for the tenants, which there are ultimately more of [than landlords]," Virgil Square tenant Joe Porter said.

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