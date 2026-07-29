Los Angeles LADWP customers can get a $50 air purifier shipped home for about $5

Lowering the cost of an air purifier can make it easier for households to manage indoor air when wildfire smoke affects local conditions.

As Los Angeles deals with fire season and fluctuating air quality, customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have recently been able to get a small home air purifier for little more than the sales tax on its $49.99 list price, with a free one-week shipping option in some cases.

What's happening?

According to LAist, LADWP customers have had access to an instant rebate on a Levoit air purifier sized for rooms of roughly 250 square feet.

That discount sharply lowers the amount due at checkout, in some cases leaving only the sales tax to pay and making the unit much cheaper for households preparing for fire season.

By 3 p.m. on July 24, however, LAist reported that LADWP's site showed the purifier as "out of stock."

Customers may still be able to purchase the qualifying purifier from another seller, such as Target, and then apply for the rebate through the utility's rebate page.

For orders placed through the original listing, Best Buy handled fulfillment, and the standard one-week shipping choice was free. LAist also reported that only one purifier could be added to the cart.

A separate retail markdown helped push the total especially low, and if that extra promotion disappears, the price could climb to about $15 with tax included — still far below the original $49.99 cost.

Why does it matter?

Lowering the cost of an air purifier can make it easier for households to manage indoor air when wildfire smoke affects local conditions.

Many people delay buying air purifiers because the upfront price feels too high. Dropping a nearly $50 device to just the sales tax, or around $15, makes cleaner indoor air more attainable, especially for renters, students, and others trying to make a tight monthly budget work.

LADWP's listing for the purifier also includes information about the product and its efficiency.

LAist said the same rebate portal also features incentives for other efficient products, including air conditioners, TVs, and smart thermostats, with some rebates reaching $100.

What can I do?

If you're an LADWP customer, start by gathering the account information needed to check eligibility. LAist said you can find your account number on a bill or through your online account, and you will also need your address and related account details for verification.

Short-term retail discounts can change the amount of tax you end up paying. Even without that added markdown, the reported total of about $15 including tax would still be much lower than the $49.99 list price.

The LAist writer summed up their experience, saying, "I can personally confirm my purchase had no hidden fees, other than the sales tax on the $49.99 purchase." And in a lighter correction, the outlet added: "A previous version of this story said the air purifier came with a 'nightlife.' While we sincerely wish that were true, it comes with a night light."

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