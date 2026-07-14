Los Angeles homeowner rethinks solar backup over quake fears

A system that easily covers the essentials may still struggle with whole-home cooling.

A Los Angeles homeowner who once skipped backup power to keep a solar installation affordable is now reconsidering that decision because of earthquake risk.

With solar already installed alongside one battery, the homeowner turned to Reddit with a question many backup-minded households run into: Will a single battery be enough if air conditioning needs to stay on during a blackout?

What happened?

According to a Reddit post, the homeowner's 2023 system includes 15 solar panels rated at 400 watts each, IQ8 inverters, and a 10T battery. Full backup capability was left out at the time to keep the project more affordable.

The concern now is a potentially lengthy outage tied to a major earthquake. As the poster put it, "I'm in LA and Venezuela got me thinking!"

With that in mind, the homeowner asked whether it would be better to keep the current 10T battery and add the controller required for backup, or replace it with a 10C battery.

Air conditioning seems to be the main sticking point. The homeowner said the current battery still has "a 15 year warranty so plenty of life left," but was unsure whether it could handle the house's biggest expected power draw.

For homeowners considering a similar move, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to explore home battery storage options and get competitive installation estimates.

Why does it matter?

Solar panels alone often do not keep a home running when the grid goes down unless the system is specifically configured for backup.

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Battery storage can help protect a home during outages, save on energy costs, and bring a household closer to going off-grid when conditions allow.

It can also help financially. A battery can store extra solar power for use after sunset or during high-rate evening hours, reducing how much expensive utility electricity a household has to buy.

Competitive quotes can also help homeowners avoid overpaying for installation and equipment.

In the comments, people weighed the advantages of each battery option, comparing the 10T's higher continuous output with the 10C's modular flexibility.

Another theme was the difficulty of backing up the central AC. Commenters noted that the real challenge may be the startup surge, which can strain a one-battery setup to the point that some homes end up needing a second unit.

What can I do?

Backup power planning starts with figuring out which loads matter most during an outage.

For some homes, that may mean refrigeration, lights, internet, and medical devices. For others, especially in hot climates, AC becomes part of the must-have list.

A system that easily covers the essentials may still struggle with whole-home cooling, especially if a central air unit has high startup demand.

EnergySage can help homeowners review battery sizes, installer bids, and price differences before committing.

Another option is Pila. It is not a replacement for every whole-home setup, but it can offer a lower-cost way to keep key devices powered.

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