Los Angeles installs 1,066 energy-efficient AC units in public housing to cut heat, bills

"Reliable access to cooling is no longer optional — it's essential."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Monday that more than 1,000 high-efficiency air conditioners will be installed in public housing through her Climate Action Plan. The step will help residents stay safer amid rising temperatures, while cutting energy costs.

Bass, who was joined by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, emphasized on Monday that L.A. is committed to prioritizing environmental justice.

What happened?

The Heat Mitigation Home Improvement Program carried out the installations. It aims to improve heat safety for vulnerable communities as extreme heat becomes more frequent and severe.

The city said the Department of Water and Power rebates through its Cool L.A. initiative allowed the program to buy units in bulk, helping reduce costs and move installations along more quickly.

Waters said she helped secure more than $4 million in federal Community Project funding to get the effort started at Nickerson Gardens, Imperial Courts, Gonzaque Village, and Jordan Downs.

"This investment will help families stay safe, lower their energy bills, and improve residents' quality of life," Bass said.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the most dangerous weather threats in cities, especially for people living in buildings that trap heat or lack reliable cooling. Public housing residents can be especially vulnerable because replacing or upgrading AC equipment is often costly and out of reach for them.

These newer units can help maintain safer indoor temperatures while using less electricity, which can mean lower utility bills for households already dealing with rising living costs.

City leaders said the upgrades will help communities facing heavier pollution burdens and greater climate risks.

"As extreme heat becomes more common, we have a responsibility to make sure every family has a safe, comfortable place to come home to, especially during dangerous heat events," Councilmember Tim McOsker said.

What's being done?

The AC rollout is one piece of L.A.'s Climate Action Plan, which was released in April 2026.

The plan includes more than 50 actions focused on reducing greenhouse gas pollution, expanding clean energy, strengthening climate resilience, and improving public health.

Bass also recently appointed Daniela Simunovic to lead the Climate Emergency and Mobilization Office and serve as the city's chief heat officer, coordinating efforts to protect Angelenos from worsening heat.

The president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Lourdes Castro Ramírez, said, "Every family deserves a home that is safe, healthy, and resilient."

The press release also said that LADWP Interim General Manager David W. Hanson added, "As extreme heat intensifies, reliable access to cooling is no longer optional — it's essential."

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