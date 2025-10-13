Homeowner warned after sharing problematic landscaping plan: 'It is extremely harmful'

A Reddit thread has sparked warnings about synthetic landscaping products after a parent asked whether one, Lockscape Rock Glue, was safe to use around young children.

The poster wrote: "I've been seeing Lockscape Rock Glue pop up all over my feed lately, and as a parent of toddlers who love to explore (and sometimes taste) everything in the garden, I'm intrigued." They added that they wanted to "child-proof our garden" and wondered if the spray was "truly non-toxic and safe for kids."

Commenters quickly pushed back. One wrote: "Yes, it is extremely harmful to the topsoil and all of the microbes and beneficial bacteria contained within."

A commenter identifying as a professional landscaper added: "As a landscape pro and a parent gotta say it is very toxic to ingest do not use this crap if your kids are still taste testing rocks and dirt."

Another said the glue contains plastics: "From what I gather it's polyurethane and acrylic polymers, which is basically plastic. It's be like spraying liquid microplastic all over your yard."

The debate reflects a wider issue with synthetic yard materials. Rubber mulch, a recycled tire product often marketed as a low-maintenance solution, has long drawn criticism. It can burn in the sun, release toxins, leach chemicals into the soil, and even create odors on hot days. Families and pets that spend time outside can face risks as soil health deteriorates.

Safer alternatives, like native plant lawns, are available. Growing plants that are native to the region where you live requires much less water, mowing, and pesticide use than a grass lawn. Native plants spent thousands of years adapting to your region's moisture level, soil, weather, and native wildlife, making them a dream to maintain and a friend to local wildlife.

Even partial replacements can create safer play spaces while supporting pollinators that protect the food supply.

The Reddit exchange shows how quickly concerns about new lawn products spread. Another commenter wrote: "Just trying to stop homeowners from spraying glue on their rocks."

