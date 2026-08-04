An LL Bean tote survived college, beaches, and grocery runs — and is still in perfect shape

"Still in phenomenal shape even if IDK who 'hamldon' is."

A gift that once felt underwhelming has turned into a two-decade endorsement of buying fewer, better things.

One Redditor's old L.L. Bean Boat and Tote has been drawing attention online after surviving years of heavy use with little more than fading and a few stains to show for it.

What happened?

The story surfaced in Reddit's r/BuyItForLife forum, where the bag's owner explained on Reddit that they have been using the Boat and Tote since getting it as a gift in 2006. Along the way, it has gone with them through school and a wide variety of outings.

Over time, the gift took on a very different meaning. The poster said they thought it was "a pretty s***** gift," but nearly 20 years of regular use later, the bag was still structurally intact.

One commenter wrote, "These are great! 10-15 years ago I got a bunch of mis-monogramed ones on discount for $10 a piece at an LLbean outlet in New Hampshire, still in phenomenal shape even if IDK who 'hamldon' is."

Why does it matter?

Buying one durable everyday item — in this case, a bag that lasts 20 years — is often far cheaper than repeatedly replacing lower-cost versions of flimsy totes, low-quality handbags, and single-use plastic bags that wear out quickly.

The same logic helps explain why thrifting continues to appeal to so many shoppers. It can save money on everyday necessities while also helping people uncover rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

What can I do?

If you want the same kind of payoff, prioritize durability over novelty when buying basics you use regularly. Thick canvas, repairable stitching, and simple construction often outlast trendier alternatives.

Thrift stores, outlet shops, resale apps, estate sales, and local buy-sell groups can all be great places to find sturdy everyday secondhand items at lower prices. As the "Hamldon" comment suggests, even mis-monogrammed goods can turn into major bargains.

And when you do buy new, it can help to think in years instead of trends. Will this item still be useful after hundreds of trips, washes, or carries? If the answer is yes, the upfront cost may be easier to justify.

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