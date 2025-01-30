Homeowner shares unique experiences living in an off-grid tiny home: 'We aren't quite there yet'

One Redditor from Washington state shared their experience of living off-grid for five years to r/OffGridCabins.

"We've lived in our 200 sq ft off grid tiny house on 20 acres for 5 years now. Overall we love it, although we would really like something more like 600-800 sq ft, but we aren't quite there yet. … It's nice to live in a way that connects us with our land, our selves, and the process of producing our own power," the OP wrote, sharing images of their home and solar system setup.

As beautiful as it looks, the poster isn't shy about the challenges of living off-grid, especially since the land they're on was totally undeveloped before they started. In particular, growing fruit trees has been a big challenge, but they are excited about continuing their efforts. Gardening isn't only a boon for mental and physical health but also household budgets.

The OP also shared that their solar system "provides more power than we need all summer," allowing them to run "lights, fridge, small chest freezer, charging all our devices, TV, and miscellaneous equipment" — and even an air conditioner.

While some may be turned off by the upfront investment in the panels, the long-term savings are practically guaranteed — not to mention the panels don't produce any health-harming pollutants when they transform sunlight into energy.

The off-grid couple also relies on a composting toilet, a setup that the OP referred to as "very simple." While not everyone may be ready to take the off-grid leap, there's something to be said for the independence, the incredible view, and the lower cost of living. And even incorporating some of these practices into your lifestyle can result in positive returns.

"I wanted to share our experience to show others that it's possible," the OP shared. "We live very simply, and so our expenses are relatively minimal compared to most people's."

"Living the dream," one person wrote.

"I'm jealous as hell," said another.

