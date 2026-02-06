Homeowner shows off their creative method to block neighbor's yard: '[It's] putting on a great show'

An industrious homeowner found just the way to block out their "ugly neighbors." Their fence solution wasn't vinyl, wood, or aluminum. It was an au naturel living fence.

They shared the innovative solution to block an unattractive view in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It really shines in the fall with the asters, but all my swamp milkweed is putting on a great show right now," they wrote.

When asked what made the neighbors ugly, the original poster spilled the beans. Their neighbors paved their yard completely, park landscaping equipment on it, power-wash daily, and obsessively use Roundup to treat weeds. With all that in mind, it makes sense that the OP opted for a living fence.

This living fence concept uses beautiful native plants to create a barrier, offering a year-round solution at a fraction of the cost of traditional fencing. The homeowner identified other plants they used as Joe Pye weed, red osier dogwood, and buttonbush to intrigued commenters.

Native plants like these offer numerous ecological benefits, attracting pollinators like butterflies and bees. Milkweed, in particular, is a boon for endangered monarch butterflies. Attracting all of these animals enhances the view even more for the OP, as they obscure the view of the neighbors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

This native plant approach also avoids the need for chemical treatments and reduces water use, both of which are beneficial for the environment. Partial lawn replacements with options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can also provide these advantages.

Living fences also contribute to carbon reduction by absorbing carbon dioxide. They can also cool the area and absorb sound, as Popular Science noted. Avoiding the use of resources like lumber or metals also reduces pollution from their production and transportation.

Redditors celebrated the OP's proactive approach, and others revealed they were working on similar projects.

"I'm growing one to block my neighbors' backyard junk pile," one revealed. "Bonus: Pollinators and birds galore!"

Another gushed: "Magical! Its very lush and cottage-y."

One commenter seemed to win the award for most in need of plant protection from their neighbors.

"My neighbors set a car on fire and then flipped it over on its side and started using it for target practice," they shared. "I'm in need of more living fence plants as well lol."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.