Tenant frustrated after landlord's 'extreme' parking lot choice impacts apartment: 'Call code enforcement for your city'

by Mandy Carr
Living in an apartment can be beneficial, but when your landlord makes a change that affects your comfort, it can become unbearable, as one renter shared on Reddit. 

Redditors were appalled and came to the renter's aid with ideas for getting the landlord to act quickly, including the suggestion of killing them with kindness. 

The original poster said, "My landlord installed insanely bright parking lot lights that [shine] directly into my entire apartment." They included photos of the lights shining through at midnight in the r/Apartmentliving subreddit. 

The renter noted that they could not see the fireworks because of how bright the outdoor lights were. 

What the OP is experiencing is called light pollution. According to National Geographic, "People all over the world are living under the nighttime glow of artificial light, and it is causing big problems for humans, wildlife, and the environment." This artificial light interferes with humans' and animals' internal clocks. 

Light pollution can also be harmful to your health. According to DarkSky, "Many studies have shown that exposure to artificial light at night negatively affects human health," including increased risk for depression, heart disease, sleep disorders, obesity, and cancer. 

DarkSky also noted how light pollution can alter nocturnal animals' night and turn it into day. "Artificial lights disrupt this nocturnal activity, interfering with reproduction and reducing populations," it said.

Light pollution also harms coral reefs, causing them to spawn before their typical fertilization time. A University of Plymouth study found that corals exposed to artificial light spawn two to three days closer to the full moon than corals that are not. Additionally, fertilization is integral for corals recovering from bleaching. 

Bright lights also use a lot of energy. While parking lot lights are used for safety, they don't need to be this bright or on constantly. Motion sensors can turn them on when a car drives up. 

Landlords could also consider using LED bulbs, which cause five times less pollution than traditional bulbs. 

Many people find it challenging to get their landlords or homeowners associations to make eco-friendly changes. This HOA Guide can help you navigate the process.

In the comments, Redditors had suggestions for the OP. 

One user said, "Should at minimum either be set on a timer, repositioned or both."

Another commented: "Call code enforcement for your city. That level of brightness is extreme."

