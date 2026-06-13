Shopper takes in a split socket, and the stamp reveals it lasted their late dad's entire life

"It's marked with the place my dad worked before I was born."

A split socket went viral on Reddit, reminding users that some tools can endure decades of use and even become family keepsakes along the way.

In a post on the subreddit r/BuyItForLife, a user described bringing in a cracked socket for replacement at Lowe's.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Took this socket in because it split on me. It's marked with the place my dad worked before I was born," the original poster wrote. "He passed away about a decade ago, so the tools lasted his entire life."

They said the warranty was accepted by Lowe's, though they were unsure whether the new socket would prove as durable, stating, "I don't know if the replacement one will hold up that long, but it's nice that the warranty is still honored at least."

A lifetime warranty can mean real savings, especially for tools that might need to be replaced again and again. Commenters pointed to another kind of value as well: sentiment.

"A socket marked with a location where my dad worked before I was born is worth more as a sentimental piece versus what the new socket is worth. Hopefully they let you keep the old one," one user noted. The OP said they had to give it up but would save some pieces if more from the set broke.

The longer a tool lasts, the less often someone has to spend money to replace it and the fewer broken items end up tossed aside. Others in the thread were doubtful about the quality of new replacements, arguing that old tools were built better and could hold more practical and emotional value than whatever takes their place.

Many people forget that hand tools, outdoor gear, and household products may still be covered by warranties years later, which means owners can save money with little effort.

Strong warranty terms and longevity can stretch a budget over time. Even when an upfront price is high, a product that lasts a long time or can be replaced without cost often makes such a purchase the most financially sound option.

Regular cleaning, proper storage, and correct use can extend the life of these items and delay the need for replacements.

"Companies that still have lifetime warranties deserve our support for a lifetime," one user concluded.

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