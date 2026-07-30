New Lennox heat pump sounds like a revving motorcycle and shakes the floor once a day

"I'm trying to figure out whether I should call the installer back before something fails."

A homeowner who just installed a Lennox heat pump was trying to determine whether an alarming once-a-day noise was simply a quirk of the system or a sign that something was wrong.

After a major HVAC investment, a brand-new system that has a "crazy motorcycle sound" and shakes the floor can make it hard to know whether to give it time or call the installer back right away.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, the homeowner asked whether the system was behaving normally or needed attention. The equipment named included a Lennox Merit Series heat pump and indoor coil.

The issue was described as occasional. The homeowner said the system "sounds like a motorcycle revving in person and vibrating the floor" and estimated that it occurred about once per day.

Those details were shared to determine whether the sound reflected normal operation, an installation issue, or a problem serious enough to justify calling the installer back before something failed.

That kind of uncertainty is not unusual with new HVAC equipment, especially variable-speed systems, which adjust output levels rather than switching on or off.

"Not normal for any new install to do this. Something is most definitely wrong," one commenter advised. "All you should hear when the system is on is the motor blower kicking on and humming."

"It could also be a loose piece of tape. I'd assume this," another added. "Either way, I'd call them back out."

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Why does it matter?

A heat pump is one of the largest energy-related purchases in a home, so unusual noise can be more than a minor annoyance. It can raise questions about comfort, reliability, warranty protection, and whether the system is operating as efficiently as expected.

That is especially important because heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems even while they provide both heating and cooling from the same equipment. They can also unlock financial benefits through tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility savings, which is one reason many shoppers use EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare options and installation pathways.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a low price point. Its targeted heating and cooling setup gives consumers another way to cut energy use without committing to a full-house overhaul.

Any floor-shaking sound from a new unit is worth taking seriously. Even if the source turns out to be something minor — such as vibration, a mounting issue, panel resonance, or operating mode changes — identifying it early could prevent wear, repeated service calls, or comfort issues.

What can I do?

The poster documented the sound with recordings captured on multiple days, which could make it easier for an installer or technician to determine whether the issue was linked to startup behavior, compressor modulation, defrost cycles, or a mechanical problem.

Tracking when the sound happened; how long it lasted; and whether it lined up with cooling demand, outdoor temperature, or fan settings could narrow down the cause. If the noise were new, severe, or paired with vibration, it would be reasonable to request a follow-up inspection rather than assume it is normal.

For households looking beyond repairs and toward bigger energy savings, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool.

And if you are still weighing heating and cooling upgrades, it may help to compare equipment, pricing, and incentives through EnergySage's heat pump marketplace before choosing your next system or replacement contractor.

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