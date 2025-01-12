Homeowner sparks debate about popular fall landscaping trend: 'I am wondering if I should leave [them] this year'

A homeowner in Georgia took to Reddit to ask for advice on whether they should rake up fallen leaves over the winter. They sought counsel from the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit and let the group know they live in northern Georgia, sharing their concern about ultimately having to pick up leaves in the spring.

"I am wondering if I should leave the leaves this year," the original poster wrote. The response was pretty one-sided in favor of leaving the leaves. One person wondered whether the type of plants in the homeowner's garden should impact the decision, while others recommended raking the leaves into garden beds around the trees.

"If they don't decompose/blow away by spring/summer then you have still provided an ecosystem benefit even if you clear them then," one commenter said. "It is also beneficial to your trees (especially the younger ones) to use leaf litter as mulch around them."

Another commenter who lives in the same state and zone as the OP said they leave their leaves through the winter and spring, writing, "By June the leaves have melted away on their own."

Leaving the leaves might require a constructive conversation if your neighbors don't understand why you're doing so, but the friendly critters that help keep the local ecosystem diverse will thank you for it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says, "The best way to reduce greenhouse gases and benefit your garden is to leave the leaves!"

As leaves break down, they create a natural mulch that helps fertilize soil, feed microorganisms, and create habitats for wildlife, including birds, reptiles, and insects. Maintaining such biodiversity in your yard balances the ecosystem, supports pollinators, and controls pests.

Further, having native plants is especially helpful for pollinators, such as butterflies and moths, which support our food systems, ensuring we have abundant summer berries, chocolate, and more. Native plants are also considered low maintenance, as they don't require as much water.

