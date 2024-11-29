Gardener issues PSA about common misconception with fall yard work: 'Do yourself ... a favor'

"That's really good to know, thank you!"

Like any season, fall brings unique gardening challenges and yard work needs. But one traditional chore is actually doing more harm than good. This year, one TikToker recommends that you leave your leaves where they fall.

The scoop

The gardening tip comes from Virginia-based nonprofit Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva). In a recent video, the group's representative talks about why you should "Do yourself and the planet a favor this fall! Keep the rakes in the garage and LEAVE YOUR LEAVES!"

"Need an excuse not to do yard work this week while at the same time helping your yard and your planet become a happier and healthier ecosystem?" the video asks. "Well, all you've got to do is ditch the rake and leave your leaves on the ground this fall."

How it's working

Sustainability Matters cites several reasons the leaves should stay on the ground. First of all: they're natural fertilizer.

"Those leaves provide an excellent source of nitrogen and organic matter, which plants in your yard will love," the video explains.

According to OCI Global, nitrogen stimulates plant cells to grow and multiply, and it's also an essential part of chlorophyll, the substance in plant leaves that lets them gather energy from sunlight.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Second, leaves provide essential cover to bugs and amphibians in cold temperatures.

"They provide essential food and shelter to a host of native wildlife over the winter," Sustainability Matters reveals. "Every time you throw out your leaves, you're essentially throwing out homes for insects like butterflies, moths, and bees [and] amphibians like toads and salamanders."

That's a big deal because those insects are vital to pollinate your garden in the spring, and the amphibians help eat harmful bugs.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Third, other creatures rely on the fallen leaves for other reasons. The video explains that leaves become "food and nest-making material for birds and rodents." Both are part of a healthy garden ecosystem, and they're also lots of fun to watch.

What people are saying

Commenters were pleased with the advice to put down the rake.

"That's really good to know, thank you!" said one user.

Another excited user simply responded with "Yesss!!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.